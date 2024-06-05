General Staff Latest: AFU liquidated over 1,200 Russian soldiers in a day

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 invaders of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 513,700 (+1,280) people,

tanks — 7806 (+12) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,036 (+16) units,

artillery systems — 13,385 (+40) units,

MLRS — 1092 (+0) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems — 830 (+3) units,

aircraft — 357 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 10805 (+39),

cruise missiles — 2270 (+2),

warships/boats — 27 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,297 (+69) units,

special equipment — 2223 (+12)

What is known about the situation at the front

As of the evening of June 5, 99 combat clashes occurred at the front.

During the day, the enemy carried out three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using four missiles and 45 air strikes using 52 anti-aircraft missiles and 479 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the Russian aggressors carried out 2,862 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation from the Shebekino direction from the territory of the Russian Federation, tried to storm the positions of our units in the Vovchansk region four times. All enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Novoyehorivka. Units of the Defence Forces repulsed 11 offensive actions of the enemy.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders from the districts of Zhytlivka and Kreminna twice during the day.

The situation in the Kramatorsk direction is somewhat tense. Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor tried seven times to attack units of the Defense Forces in the districts of Kalynyivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar. Four attacks were repulsed without success by the enemy.

The enemy intensively attacked the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 37 assault actions. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the Ocheretyne region, from where the enemy is trying to penetrate our battle formations in various directions.

At this time of the day, seven combat clashes took place in the Kurakhove direction. The invaders are trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodyane settlements.

Six enemy attacks occurred in the Vremivske direction in Kostyantynivka, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Staromayoske. Defence forces have repelled all assaults and are in control of the situation.

In the Orikhiv direction, five attempts by the enemy to approach our positions near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, and Maly Shcherbaky failed. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the occupiers do not abandon their intention to knock out the Defense Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. Two attempts by the Russian occupiers to push our defenders away from Krynky failed.