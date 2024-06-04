Russian studios, associated with MoD and GRU, create fake videos for AFU discreditation

The NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) exposed the source of fake videos about the Ukrainian military. The Russian studios, associated with the Ministry of Defense and the military intelligence [aka GRU - Ed.], stand behind this ops.

Russian propaganda creates fake videos about alleged Ukrainian military personnel

The CCD chief, Lt. Andriy Kovalenko, says the studios producing such videos are from Russia and connected to the Ministry of Defense and the Russian military intelligence known by its former abbreviation GRU.

The studio "Krylya" ["Wings" in English — ed.], which is connected to the Russian Ministry of Defence, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines, in the trenches. Contractors related to Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation provide infrastructure acceleration, — Andriy Kovalenko said. Share

Previously, the Center has repeatedly recorded the spread of fake video materials, allegedly filmed on the front line with the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, who voiced these favourable to Russian propaganda.

In addition, fake videos discrediting the mobilisation and work of the TRC were recorded.

How Russian propagandists learned to improve fake stories for their PsyOps

It is emphasised that the Kremlin propagandists create poor-quality video plots to imitate realism.

Previously, the enemy specialists used a more professional installation and did not achieve the result, so the enemy is improving. In addition to simulating conflicts, videos are being prepared linking TRC servicemen with the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs, in food establishments and accompanied by women, the Ukrainian Land Forces reps warn. Share

It is added that several similar videos have appeared on the network recently and become widely distributed.