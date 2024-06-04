Russian studios, associated with MoD and GRU, create fake videos for AFU discreditation
Russian studios, associated with MoD and GRU, create fake videos for AFU discreditation

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

The NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) exposed the source of fake videos about the Ukrainian military. The Russian studios, associated with the Ministry of Defense and the military intelligence [aka GRU - Ed.], stand behind this ops.

Points of attention

  • Russian studios, together with the Ministry of Defence and the GRU, create fake videos about the Armed Forces to spread disinformation and discredit the Ukrainian military.
  • Russian propaganda actively uses fake video plots to simulate realism and increase the effectiveness of influencing the audience.
  • Ukrainians are urged to be careful and responsibly approach any suspicious videos that may manipulate information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian propaganda creates fake videos about alleged Ukrainian military personnel

The CCD chief, Lt. Andriy Kovalenko, says the studios producing such videos are from Russia and connected to the Ministry of Defense and the Russian military intelligence known by its former abbreviation GRU.

The studio "Krylya" ["Wings" in English — ed.], which is connected to the Russian Ministry of Defence, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines, in the trenches. Contractors related to Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation provide infrastructure acceleration, — Andriy Kovalenko said.

Previously, the Center has repeatedly recorded the spread of fake video materials, allegedly filmed on the front line with the participation of Ukrainian military personnel, who voiced these favourable to Russian propaganda.

In addition, fake videos discrediting the mobilisation and work of the TRC were recorded.

How Russian propagandists learned to improve fake stories for their PsyOps

It is emphasised that the Kremlin propagandists create poor-quality video plots to imitate realism.

Previously, the enemy specialists used a more professional installation and did not achieve the result, so the enemy is improving. In addition to simulating conflicts, videos are being prepared linking TRC servicemen with the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs, in food establishments and accompanied by women, the Ukrainian Land Forces reps warn.

It is added that several similar videos have appeared on the network recently and become widely distributed.

We emphasise that all real situations that take place are carefully studied, the necessary official checks are carried out, and the public is informed in the prescribed manner. However, we are obliged to report when the enemy is manipulating the high status of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We urge you to take a responsible approach to any suspicious videos, underline Ukrainian Land Forces reps.

More on the topic

