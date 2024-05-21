Russia using propaganda to justify abduction of Ukrainian children, watchdog group says

Propaganda resources of the Russian Federation are actively spreading messages from the meeting of the so-called "parliamentary commission to investigate crimes against Ukrainians by the Kyiv regime."

Russia uses propaganda to justify war crimes against Ukrainian children

The Centre of COuntering Disinformation (CCD) points out that Russian officials baselessly accuse Ukraine of "abduction children of Donbas", taking them abroad, where they can allegedly "end up in slavery", and other crimes against children.

In this way, Moscow defiantly tries to shift responsibility to the Ukrainian side for its own crimes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. After all, crimes against children were committed by Russia itself, and there is a lot of solid evidence for this, CCD explains. Share

Back in March 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued warrants for the arrest of the Russian dictator Putin and the Commissioner for Children's Rights of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of illegal deportation of the population and children from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.