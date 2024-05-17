Ukraine returns four children from Russian captivity

Ukraine returned three brothers and a sister who had been living under Russian occupation since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Four Ukrainian children were returned from the Russian occupation

As noted, four children were taken home from the temporarily occupied community in the Kherson region. These are three brothers and a sister. The children are between the ages of two and 12.

The children are currently safe on the territory controlled by Ukraine. Doctors and psychologists are working with them.

Since the beginning of 2024, 88 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

What is known about the abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary Crippled Childhood, which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on child protection.