Ukraine returns four children from Russian captivity
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns four children from Russian captivity

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Child
Ukraine returned three brothers and a sister who had been living under Russian occupation since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Four Ukrainian children were returned from the Russian occupation

As noted, four children were taken home from the temporarily occupied community in the Kherson region. These are three brothers and a sister. The children are between the ages of two and 12.

The children are currently safe on the territory controlled by Ukraine. Doctors and psychologists are working with them.

Since the beginning of 2024, 88 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.

What is known about the abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary Crippled Childhood, which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on child protection.

The film's protagonists went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, and some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtration measures.

Ukraine brings back three more children abducted by Russia
Ukraine returned a 16-year-old boy and his family from the occupied Kherson region
Ukraine brings back six more children from occupied Kherson region
