Ukraine returned a 16-year-old boy and his family from the occupied Kherson region
Ukraine
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Ukraine returned a teenager and his family from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Another Ukrainian child was returned from the occupation

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, said, volunteers helped a 16-year-old boy and his family to evacuate from the temporarily occupied community of the Kherson region.

According to the head of the OVA, the family is currently safe.

Doctors and psychologists are concerned about them, and they help them recover from what they have experienced and adapt to a new place, - added Oleksandr Prokudin.

We will remind, on May 1, it was possible to return one more girl and two boys from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of 2024, it has been possible to return 66 children from the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

