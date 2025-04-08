Zaluzhny revealed the truth about Ukraine's "secret weapon" in Wiesbaden
Ukraine
Zaluzhny revealed the truth about Ukraine's "secret weapon" in Wiesbaden

Valery Zaluzhnyi
Zaluzhny spoke about the headquarters in Wiesbaden
Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny decided to share the details of the creation of a military headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, in 2022, which became a "secret weapon" in planning operations and forming needs for their implementation.

  • The establishment of the joint operational headquarters in Wiesbaden marked a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration with allies and optimizing the planning and execution of military operations for Ukraine.
  • Valeriy Zaluzhny highlighted Wiesbaden's role as a strategic hub for enhancing relationships with partners, shaping future military strategies, and efficiently addressing the challenges associated with the delivery and maintenance of military assistance.

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recalled that after February 24, 2022, military assistance from Kyiv's allies increased significantly.

It was then that Ukraine began to receive a wide variety of weapons and equipment, and with it new challenges associated with its delivery and repair.

That is why in April 2022 we established a center for coordinating the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine. It was based at the headquarters of the US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany. After some time, this headquarters continued its work in Wiesbaden.

Then came the understanding that Ukraine and its allies needed a joint operational headquarters with partners, which would assess the needs for weapons and equipment based on the planning of operations.

It was against this background that the idea first arose to create a logistics-based operational headquarters that would analyze planned operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, in accordance with NATO standards, form the need for them.

This idea was brought to life thanks to the support of official London.

And Wiesbaden got a new lease of life. This headquarters planned operations, conducted war games, formulated needs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and transmitted them to Washington and European capitals, — emphasized Zaluzhny.

According to him, this platform has become an excellent mechanism for interacting with Kyiv's allies regarding future military operations and the formation of needs for them.

