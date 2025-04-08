The "Ptahy" project has begun building inclusive restrooms — photo
The "Ptahy" project has begun building inclusive restrooms — photo

Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian public figure and volunteer Tata Kepler reported that the “Ptahy” movement has already built the first inclusive toilet within the “Pee with Dignity” project in one of the Kyiv hospitals. Currently, other toilets for people with disabilities are under construction.

Points of attention

  • The “Ptakhy” movement is building comfortable inclusive restrooms with showers on each floor in one of Kyiv's hospitals.
  • The initiator of the project, Tata Kepler, expressed her gratitude to friends and everyone who cared for her support in implementing this important idea.

According to Tata Kepler, she was inspired by an incident in one of the Kyiv hospitals, where she was prosthetically treating a disabled man.

Photo: facebook.com/tata.kepler

Once we came to N in the same hospital. N did not have two arms, and I made him a prosthesis. The hospital allocated a floor for guys with amputated limbs. The doctors are good, the conditions are sad. I went into the restroom, where I, whole and unharmed, was extremely uncomfortable: sides, thresholds, holes in the floor. Well, here is all this Soviet crap that did not provide for the presence of people with disabilities.

Photo: facebook.com/tata.kepler

It was after this incident that Tata Kepler offered the hospital management help — the “Ptahy” movement was ready to build an inclusive restroom with its own resources and funds.

Photo: facebook.com/tata.kepler

However, at that time the hospital did not agree, it was not ready for such a development of events.

Photo: facebook.com/tata.kepler

But I didn’t give up hope. I always say that if you want to change something, change it. Go and sweep that entrance, without waiting for someone to do it for you. And so we went and swept. We built our first inclusive toilet, in the “Pee with Dignity” project in a wonderful Kyiv hospital,” emphasized Tata Kepler.

Photo: facebook.com/tata.kepler

According to the leader of the “Ptahy” movement, there is an entire wing ahead, where on each floor and in each ward there will be a convenient toilet with a shower, which can be used independently and without the help of orderlies.

Photo: facebook.com/tata.kepler

Tata Kepler expressed her gratitude to all her friends and caring people who allocated funds for this project and contributed to its successful implementation.

And I'm looking forward to when the rest of the toilets are ready, — the public figure concluded.

