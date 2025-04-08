The "Ptahy" project has begun building inclusive restrooms — photo

Ukrainian public figure and volunteer Tata Kepler reported that the “Ptahy” movement has already built the first inclusive toilet within the “Pee with Dignity” project in one of the Kyiv hospitals. Currently, other toilets for people with disabilities are under construction.
Points of attention
- The “Ptakhy” movement is building comfortable inclusive restrooms with showers on each floor in one of Kyiv's hospitals.
- The initiator of the project, Tata Kepler, expressed her gratitude to friends and everyone who cared for her support in implementing this important idea.
What is important to know about the mission of the “Pee with Dignity” project
According to Tata Kepler, she was inspired by an incident in one of the Kyiv hospitals, where she was prosthetically treating a disabled man.
It was after this incident that Tata Kepler offered the hospital management help — the “Ptahy” movement was ready to build an inclusive restroom with its own resources and funds.
However, at that time the hospital did not agree, it was not ready for such a development of events.
According to the leader of the “Ptahy” movement, there is an entire wing ahead, where on each floor and in each ward there will be a convenient toilet with a shower, which can be used independently and without the help of orderlies.
Tata Kepler expressed her gratitude to all her friends and caring people who allocated funds for this project and contributed to its successful implementation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-