General Staff Lateset: AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 65 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 512,420 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,290 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 7794 (+15) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,020 (+18) units;

artillery systems — 13,345 (+65) units;

MLRS — 1092 (+2) units;

air defence equipment — 827 (+3) units;

aircraft — 357 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 10,766 (+27) units;

cruise missiles — 2,268 units;

warships/boats — 27 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,228 (+69) units;

special equipment — 2211 (+12) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, on June 4, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk districts six times. Five attacks were repulsed, and one battle continued in the Vovchansk region. The Russian invaders had no success; the situation was under control.