General Staff Lateset: AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 65 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 512,420 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defence forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 65 artillery systems.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has lost over 512 thousand people.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but all attacks were repulsed.
- In the Siversk direction, 15 attacks were recorded during which enemy equipment was destroyed.
- Defence forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation at the front, operating closely against the Russian invaders.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,290 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 7794 (+15) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,020 (+18) units;
artillery systems — 13,345 (+65) units;
MLRS — 1092 (+2) units;
air defence equipment — 827 (+3) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,766 (+27) units;
cruise missiles — 2,268 units;
warships/boats — 27 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,228 (+69) units;
special equipment — 2211 (+12) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, on June 4, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Lyptsi and Vovchansk districts six times. Five attacks were repulsed, and one battle continued in the Vovchansk region. The Russian invaders had no success; the situation was under control.
In the Kupiansk direction, the situation is under the control of units of the Defence Forces. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 61 people in this direction on the current day. Two cars were destroyed, and a tank, two artillery systems and one air defence system were damaged.
The Siversk direction remains one of the most tense. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 15 attacks and nine ongoing clashes. The defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation. During the previous day, the enemy lost 91 occupiers killed and wounded. Also, our soldiers destroyed two tanks, an armoured combat vehicle, an artillery system and two EW devices.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions 35 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Netaylove, and Nevelske. Our defenders repelled 26 attacks.
