Russia's army losses in battle for Chasiv Yar doubled, UK Intelligence states

British intelligence officers decided to analyse in detail the attacks of Russian invaders on the Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

The Russian army still cannot enter Chasiv Yar

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that the number of attacks by Russian invaders on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar doubled from March to April 2024.

According to intelligence representatives, this confirms the intention of the Russian Federation to establish control over the city, located on a hill to the west of Bakhmut.

It is important to understand that despite a significant increase in the number of attacks in this direction, the Russian invaders were unable to achieve serious success and suffered tremendous losses.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 09 May 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/tt0vmm88pL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/e4Iy25w5zX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 9, 2024

According to the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, enemy attacks in the east of Ukraine increased by 17% compared to March 2024.

More than three quarters of them took place in the area of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar and Mariinka on the front line, the scouts note. Share

What else is known about the situation at the front

On May 8, 146 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and the Russian army.

In addition, the Russian invaders launched 60 missiles and 90 air strikes, launched 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers and populated areas.

As reported by the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers continued to actively inflict losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.