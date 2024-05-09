Russia's army losses in battle for Chasiv Yar doubled, UK Intelligence states
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's army losses in battle for Chasiv Yar doubled, UK Intelligence states

UK Ministry of Defence
Russia's army
Читати українською

British intelligence officers decided to analyse in detail the attacks of Russian invaders on the Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

The Russian army still cannot enter Chasiv Yar

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that the number of attacks by Russian invaders on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar doubled from March to April 2024.

According to intelligence representatives, this confirms the intention of the Russian Federation to establish control over the city, located on a hill to the west of Bakhmut.

It is important to understand that despite a significant increase in the number of attacks in this direction, the Russian invaders were unable to achieve serious success and suffered tremendous losses.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, enemy attacks in the east of Ukraine increased by 17% compared to March 2024.

More than three quarters of them took place in the area of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar and Mariinka on the front line, the scouts note.

What else is known about the situation at the front

On May 8, 146 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and the Russian army.

In addition, the Russian invaders launched 60 missiles and 90 air strikes, launched 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers and populated areas.

As reported by the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers continued to actively inflict losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and units of the missile forces struck three anti-aircraft warfare systems, two artillery facilities, 10 personnel concentration areas and one other enemy's important object.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU defeated Russian units in the Serebryansk Forest area, says Ukrainian officer
AFU artillery
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repels 146 attacks by Russia's army at frontline
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU officer discloses details of Russian stormtroopers' route in Krasnohorivka
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?