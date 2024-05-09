General Staff Latest: AFU repels 146 attacks by Russia's army at frontline

The Russian army carried out 60 missile and 90 air strikes, carried out 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Night attack of Russian drones

At night, Russia once again attacked Ukraine, using 20 "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones. Air defence forces destroyed 17 of them.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in directions

In the Kupiansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 16 enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanovka, Berestove, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivkf, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in the Luhansk region's Makiivka, Nevsky, Novolyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, and Serebryansk forestry areas.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 26 attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Novyy, Vyimka, Ivanivskei and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, the Armed Forces repulsed 45 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the Defence Forces are holding the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defence of our troops.

19 enemy attacks were recorded in the Orikhiv direction in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russian army unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops four times.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck three anti-aircraft warfare systems, two artillery facilities, ten personnel concentration areas and one other important object of the occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 9, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 05.09.24 approximately amounted to: