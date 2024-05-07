AFU defeated Russian units in the Serebryansk Forest area, says Ukrainian officer

According to Oleksandr Mamai, a soldier from the "Offensive Guard", the occupying army of the Russian Federation suffered heavy losses during the failed offensive attempts in the Serebryansky Forest area in the Luhansk region.

What is known about the situation in the Serebryansk Forest area

The military officer noted that, at the moment, he has no right to disclose details. Still, later, the official representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will reveal all the circumstances of the success of the Ukrainian military in this direction.

As long as the Serebryansky Forest stands, as long as Siversk also stands, the Russians cannot implement their strategically important plan of marching on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Mamai emphasised. Share

According to him, Slovyansk has an important political and ideological significance for the Kremlin because Russia's actual occupation of Donbas in 2014 began in this city.

But as long as Bilohorivka is held, Siversk is held accordingly, as long as Serebryansk Forestry is held, the enemy cannot take the central axis and, accordingly, they press further north, on Kupiansk, Terny. There was a lot of activity in the area of Terniv, and the Russians tried to bypass the Serebryansk forest directly through a small ring - in the area of Terny. The Russians traditionally operate in two rings, trying to cover the northern and southern flanks with a smaller ring and a higher ring, the military officer emphasised. Share

What is known about the situation in the Terny region

According to him, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel and military equipment in the Terny district.

At the same time, Mamai admitted that the Ukrainian military is also in a difficult situation in this area.

However, the Armed Forces repulsed the Russian invaders' attempts to gain a foothold and approach Terni.