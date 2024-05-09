AFU officer discloses details of Russian stormtroopers' route in Krasnohorivka

Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully eliminate part of the assault groups of the Russian army, which managed to break into a refractory plant in the city of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

The OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman, Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, reported news details.

He noted that 11 assaults were recorded in the Krasnohorivka area only during the last day.

In addition, there were two counter-fights and about 120 drops from enemy drones.

The Russian army continues to storm the city of Krasnohorivka in small groups.

According to Nazar Voloshyn, from time to time isolated groups try to enter the eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka on armoured vehicles. But most often they go on foot or groups with reduced mobility on motorcycles.

However, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed all the enemy's attempts to enter the city with the fire of artillery and mortars.

Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate part of those groups that broke into the refractory plant in Krasnohorivka. And those who remained are in a difficult situation. Since they are practically deprived of the supply of ammunition and the support of armored vehicles. Currently, fighting continues there, said the OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman.

