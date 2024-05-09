Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than 10 years. CNN editors believe that if the Armed Forces defeat the Russian army on the battlefield, it will give the aggressor country a chance to rethink its actions and save itself from final collapse.

Russia must lose the war for its own sake

Many Western analysts are still convinced that such a large country as the Russian Federation simply cannot lose a war.

According to American analysts, this is a mistake because it is even beneficial for Russia to be defeated by Ukraine to get a chance for a new life without a dictatorship.

If Russia wins, the consequences will be dire: the risk of a larger-scale war in Europe, a greater likelihood of a Chinese adventure in the Pacific Ocean, a weakening of the international legal order in general, the probable proliferation of nuclear weapons, and a loss of faith in democracy, the publication predicts. Share

Moreover, if the Russian Federation dares to start a war against NATO, it may finally disintegrate.

Why is it beneficial for Russia to lose the war for a chance at a normal future

Journalists remind us that losing wars is normal for Russia because defeats allow the country to rethink its mistakes and carry out fateful reforms.

For example, the defeat in the Crimea in 1856 forced the autocracy to end serfdom.

The defeat of Russia by Japan in 1905 was the cause of a large-scale revolution.

We must also not forget that the USSR's failure in Afghanistan led to Gorbachev's reforms and, accordingly, to the end of the Cold War.