Denmark orders production of 18 "Bogdana" self-propelled howitzers for AFU

Denmark ordered the production of 18 "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzers for the Ukrainian military. The Copenhagen-funded art installations are expected to be delivered in the coming months.

Denmark makes a direct contribution to the Ukrainian defense industry, providing as a financial donation "Bohdan" artillery pieces made in Ukraine. It is an important step in future donation efforts and in building the Ukrainian defence industry.

The Ministry of Defence of Denmark clarified that this is the first batch of 18 units. The Danish-financed artillery guns are said to be delivered in the coming months.

When I was in Ukraine this spring to visit a number of defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, I became convinced of the possibilities of supporting Ukraine through acquisitions directly through the Ukrainian defense industry, said Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Share

He said that Copenhagen ensures that equipment needed at the front can be manufactured and delivered nearby.

This provides some obvious logistical advantages and helps build Ukraine's defence industry. Ukrainian-made artillery pieces play a central role as a pilot project here. Troels Lund Poulsen Minister of Defense of Denmark

The minister hoped that more countries would follow the Danish procurement model in Ukraine.

Ukrainians' ability to produce equipment is greater than the funding they currently have. Therefore, there is great potential for such deals to produce more equipment in Ukraine and at the same time help build the defense industry in Ukraine.

What has preceded it

It was recently reported that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is creating a "Defence Fund". He will work on joint defence ventures with allies. The MoD chief, Rustem Umierov, noted that Denmark is the first NATO country to finance Ukrainian weapons and ammunition production directly. The first contract will be signed soon.

It will be recalled that during a visit to Ukraine at the beginning of this year, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a letter of intent, according to which Denmark can finance contracts directly from the Ukrainian defense industry. Share

In June, an official agreement on cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine was concluded, and the agreement on the purchase of Ukrainian-made artillery pieces is the first result of the project.

"Bohdan" sell-propelled howitzer production

Ukraine is producing the "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzer, which Is wheeled and has a 155 mm calibre barrel.

"Bohdana" became the first Ukrainian self-propelled guns designed for "NATO" caliber.

The first public mention of the Bogdan self-propelled guns appeared in July 2018. In April, it was reported that the production of Ukrainian "Bogdana" self-propelled guns had increased to 8 monthly units. Previously, this number reached 6 units.