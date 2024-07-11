Denmark orders production of 18 "Bogdana" self-propelled howitzers for AFU

Denmark ordered the production of 18 "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzers for the Ukrainian military. The Copenhagen-funded art installations are expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Points of attention
- Denmark ordered the production of 18 "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzers for the Armed Forces, financing the Ukrainian defence industry's project.
- From now on, equipment for the Ukrainian military can be manufactured and delivered to the front thanks to cooperation with Denmark.
- Denmark's role in supporting the Ukrainian defence industry paves the way for other countries to follow suit.
- The Ukrainian "Bogdana" self-propelled howitzer is the first Ukrainian-made self-propelled howitzer with a calibre of 155 mm according to NATO standards.
- The creation of the "Defence Fund" and the signing of cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine testify to the positive development of Ukrainian defence production.
The Armed Forces will receive 18 self-propelled guns "Bohdan" at the expense of Denmark
Denmark makes a direct contribution to the Ukrainian defense industry, providing as a financial donation "Bohdan" artillery pieces made in Ukraine. It is an important step in future donation efforts and in building the Ukrainian defence industry.
The Ministry of Defence of Denmark clarified that this is the first batch of 18 units. The Danish-financed artillery guns are said to be delivered in the coming months.
He said that Copenhagen ensures that equipment needed at the front can be manufactured and delivered nearby.
The minister hoped that more countries would follow the Danish procurement model in Ukraine.
Ukrainians' ability to produce equipment is greater than the funding they currently have. Therefore, there is great potential for such deals to produce more equipment in Ukraine and at the same time help build the defense industry in Ukraine.
What has preceded it
It was recently reported that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is creating a "Defence Fund". He will work on joint defence ventures with allies. The MoD chief, Rustem Umierov, noted that Denmark is the first NATO country to finance Ukrainian weapons and ammunition production directly. The first contract will be signed soon.
In June, an official agreement on cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine was concluded, and the agreement on the purchase of Ukrainian-made artillery pieces is the first result of the project.
"Bohdan" sell-propelled howitzer production
Ukraine is producing the "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzer, which Is wheeled and has a 155 mm calibre barrel.
"Bohdana" became the first Ukrainian self-propelled guns designed for "NATO" caliber.
The first public mention of the Bogdan self-propelled guns appeared in July 2018. In April, it was reported that the production of Ukrainian "Bogdana" self-propelled guns had increased to 8 monthly units. Previously, this number reached 6 units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-