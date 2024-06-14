Denmark starts investing in Ukraine's weapons production: details

Denmark will make investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons - a corresponding agreement was signed between the defense ministers of the countries.

Within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, met with the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

Denmark and Ukraine signed a memorandum on purchasing weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.

This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on the territory of Ukraine. Rustem Umierov Minister of Defence of Ukraine

The Netherlands also agreed on cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex.

The funds provided in the framework of the new aid package for Ukraine will be used for this purpose.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industry, announced this.

This is the first and so far unprecedented decision — when military products for the Defense Forces of Ukraine are purchased from Ukrainian manufacturers at the expense of another state.

Such a decision is extremely important for the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian economy. The Ukrainian defence industry's production capacity significantly exceeds the purchasing capacity of the state budget.

The capacity of the Ukrainian defence industry is about 20 billion dollars. At the same time, Ukraine has only 6 billion dollars for the purchase of weapons. Roughly speaking, we only have a third of all the machines that are available in the country — because there is not enough money to provide the rest with orders.

Weapons production in Ukraine

During the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine significantly increased its weapons production. We are talking about drones, EW devices, ammunition and other things.

Ukraine also creates joint ventures with partners. Thus, Ukraine and the USA recently agreed to launch a joint venture for the repair and maintenance of American armored vehicles. Share

Also, Ukraine and the German concern Rheinmetall will produce Lynx armoured vehicles. The first car will be released this year.

In addition, the defense company KNDS will open an enterprise in Ukraine to produce 155 mm ammunition.