Denmark starts investing in Ukraine's weapons production: details
Denmark starts investing in Ukraine's weapons production: details

Rustem Umerov
Rustem Umierov
Denmark will make investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons - a corresponding agreement was signed between the defense ministers of the countries.

Points of attention

  • The agreement between Denmark and Ukraine will allow investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons, which is a key step for Ukraine in the development of the military-industrial complex.
  • Denmark became the first NATO country to agree to a memorandum on the purchase of Ukrainian weapons, which indicates support and confidence in the potential of Ukrainian manufacturers.
  • The Ukrainian army will receive Ukrainian weapons at the expense of Denmark, which opens up new opportunities for the development of the country's defense industry and armed forces.
  • Ukraine actively develops weapons production and cooperates with world leaders in defense production, which contributes to increasing defense capabilities and stimulates the country's economy.
  • The capacity of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is great, but its full development requires support and investment from international partners, which will contribute to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Denmark will invest in arms companies of Ukraine

Within the framework of the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, met with the Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

Denmark and Ukraine signed a memorandum on purchasing weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.

This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

Rustem Umierov

Rustem Umierov

Minister of Defence of Ukraine

The Netherlands also agreed on cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands to support the Ukrainian defence and industrial complex.

Denmark will buy Ukrainian weapons for the Armed Forces

The funds provided in the framework of the new aid package for Ukraine will be used for this purpose.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industry, announced this.

This is the first and so far unprecedented decision — when military products for the Defense Forces of Ukraine are purchased from Ukrainian manufacturers at the expense of another state.

Such a decision is extremely important for the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian economy. The Ukrainian defence industry's production capacity significantly exceeds the purchasing capacity of the state budget.

The capacity of the Ukrainian defence industry is about 20 billion dollars. At the same time, Ukraine has only 6 billion dollars for the purchase of weapons. Roughly speaking, we only have a third of all the machines that are available in the country — because there is not enough money to provide the rest with orders.

Weapons production in Ukraine

During the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine significantly increased its weapons production. We are talking about drones, EW devices, ammunition and other things.

Ukraine also creates joint ventures with partners. Thus, Ukraine and the USA recently agreed to launch a joint venture for the repair and maintenance of American armored vehicles.

Also, Ukraine and the German concern Rheinmetall will produce Lynx armoured vehicles. The first car will be released this year.

In addition, the defense company KNDS will open an enterprise in Ukraine to produce 155 mm ammunition.

