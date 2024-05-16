Denmark allocates €750 million of military aid to Ukraine

On May 16, Denmark allocated a new € 750 million military aid package to Ukraine. The package includes the supply of air defence and artillery.

What is known about aid from Denmark

Today, the government informed the Foreign Policy Council about a new donation package of 5.6 billion kroner (750 million euros) to Ukraine.

Of this amount, 2.4 billion Danish kroner (321 million euros) has been reserved for air defence. Part of the funds will also go to the free transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. Danish MFA chief Lars Lekke Rasmussen says the government also allocates additional funds for direct investment in the Ukrainian defence industry as part of the package.

In addition, Ukraine will receive shells and anti-tank mines, and the aid package itself has already become the 18th consecutive package. Troels Lund Poulsen said that the situation in Ukraine is dire.

There is no doubt that Ukrainians need constant and massive support from allies. With this package, we are sending an unambiguous signal both to Ukraine and to the outside world. We are making both donations now and are ready to make large-scale and long-term investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. Their struggle for freedom remains our struggle, the minister added. Share

Denmark's aid to Ukraine

Denmark has provided military support to Ukraine since the first days of the Russian full-scale agression and is constantly preparing new aid packages.

Recently, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, stated that Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets from the country within months.