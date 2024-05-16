Denmark allocates €750 million of military aid to Ukraine

On May 16, Denmark allocated a new € 750 million military aid package to Ukraine. The package includes the supply of air defence and artillery.
What is known about aid from Denmark
Today, the government informed the Foreign Policy Council about a new donation package of 5.6 billion kroner (750 million euros) to Ukraine.
Of this amount, 2.4 billion Danish kroner (321 million euros) has been reserved for air defence. Part of the funds will also go to the free transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. Danish MFA chief Lars Lekke Rasmussen says the government also allocates additional funds for direct investment in the Ukrainian defence industry as part of the package.
In addition, Ukraine will receive shells and anti-tank mines, and the aid package itself has already become the 18th consecutive package. Troels Lund Poulsen said that the situation in Ukraine is dire.
Denmark's aid to Ukraine
Denmark has provided military support to Ukraine since the first days of the Russian full-scale agression and is constantly preparing new aid packages.
Recently, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, stated that Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets from the country within months.
