Ukraine to receive €380 million from Denmark to support critical infrastructure

Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on long-term cooperation and reconstruction of our country.

Denmark will provide almost €400 million for Ukrainian renewable energy

As part of the agreement, the Danish government will allocate €380 million to Kyiv to support critical infrastructure that uses renewable energy

The Ministry of Finance reports this.

In addition to 380 million euros, Denmark will provide €40 million to support the private Ukrainian sector, which participates in the reconstruction of the state.

Also, the Danish government will allocate additional funding to the Ukrainian EIFO mechanism in the amount of about €380 million.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the countries will work on opportunities for cooperation in the shipbuilding industry, which is related to naval potential.

This may include Ukraine's participation in the development of Danish patrol ship designs with the possibility of a future procurement agreement. Share

According to the agreements, the states will promote dialogue between Danish funds and Ukrainian partners to further cooperate in Ukraine's reconstruction. At the same time, the parties agreed to facilitate meetings between their businesses and implement loan and guarantee mechanisms to support Ukraine.

Ukraine's struggle for freedom is also our struggle for freedom. Your country's support must continue. And Danish business has repeatedly shown what it is made of. We must not allow Putin's attacks to stand in the way of investment in rebuilding a free Ukraine. Our cooperation is already fruitful today, but we will make it even more robust, thanks to which Danish knowledge and innovations can benefit Ukrainians and help you rebuild your country. Morten Bødskov Minister of Enterprise of Denmark

What is known about the new aid package from Denmark

On April 16, the Danish government announced allocating a new military aid package to Ukraine for 2.2 billion kroner (about €295 million), which should support the country's maritime potential.

The Ministry of Defence of Denmark announced investing in the Ukrainian defence industry to purchase and donate weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and missile components. This will allow Ukraine to cooperate with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and strengthen its maritime potential.

In March, I visited a number of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can supply Ukraine with the necessary equipment that will help change the situation on the battlefield, said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The aid package includes several agreements with allies for purchases and joint donations from allied defence industries. Danish companies supply some of the materials.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that direct investment is a new initiative that he hopes can inspire other countries to do the same so that Ukraine can produce more of the military equipment it desperately needs.