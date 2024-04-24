Ukraine to receive €380 million from Denmark to support critical infrastructure

Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on long-term cooperation and reconstruction of our country.
Denmark will provide almost €400 million for Ukrainian renewable energy
As part of the agreement, the Danish government will allocate €380 million to Kyiv to support critical infrastructure that uses renewable energy
The Ministry of Finance reports this.
In addition to 380 million euros, Denmark will provide €40 million to support the private Ukrainian sector, which participates in the reconstruction of the state.
Also, the Danish government will allocate additional funding to the Ukrainian EIFO mechanism in the amount of about €380 million.
The Ministry of Finance notes that the countries will work on opportunities for cooperation in the shipbuilding industry, which is related to naval potential.
According to the agreements, the states will promote dialogue between Danish funds and Ukrainian partners to further cooperate in Ukraine's reconstruction. At the same time, the parties agreed to facilitate meetings between their businesses and implement loan and guarantee mechanisms to support Ukraine.
What is known about the new aid package from Denmark
On April 16, the Danish government announced allocating a new military aid package to Ukraine for 2.2 billion kroner (about €295 million), which should support the country's maritime potential.
The Ministry of Defence of Denmark announced investing in the Ukrainian defence industry to purchase and donate weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, and missile components. This will allow Ukraine to cooperate with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and strengthen its maritime potential.
In March, I visited a number of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can supply Ukraine with the necessary equipment that will help change the situation on the battlefield, said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The aid package includes several agreements with allies for purchases and joint donations from allied defence industries. Danish companies supply some of the materials.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that direct investment is a new initiative that he hopes can inspire other countries to do the same so that Ukraine can produce more of the military equipment it desperately needs.
Denmark has already allocated almost €5.9 billion (DKK 41.4 billion) for military support to Ukraine.
