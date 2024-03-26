Ukraine, Denmark sign cooperation memorandum on defence procurement

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on cooperation in defence procurement. This will contribute to new contracts and modernisation of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
What is known about the signed memorandum between Ukraine and Denmark
The State Enterprise "Defence Procurement Agency" and the Procurement and Logistics Organisation of the Ministry of Defence of Denmark agreed on exchanging experience and cooperation in the field of arms procurement on foreign markets.
Procurement of modern weapons in cooperation with international partners is one of the key focuses of the Defence Procurement Agency.
Military aid from Denmark
On February 2024, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Matt Frederiksen, announced that her country decided to provide Ukraine with all its artillery.
She also called on Western countries to hand over weapons, ammunition, and anti-aircraft defence systems to Ukrainian defenders, which they are not using yet.
In March, Denmark announced another package of military aid to Ukraine worth 330 million dollars. It included Caesar's self-propelled artillery installations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-