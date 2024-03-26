Ukraine, Denmark sign cooperation memorandum on defence procurement
Ukraine
Ukraine, Denmark sign cooperation memorandum on defence procurement

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on cooperation in defence procurement. This will contribute to new contracts and modernisation of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

What is known about the signed memorandum between Ukraine and Denmark

The State Enterprise "Defence Procurement Agency" and the Procurement and Logistics Organisation of the Ministry of Defence of Denmark agreed on exchanging experience and cooperation in the field of arms procurement on foreign markets.

We are sincerely grateful to our partners from Denmark for their constant support of Ukraine. This event is another important step in deepening our cooperation in supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons and military equipment, emphasised Deputy MOD chief Dmytro Klimenkov.

Procurement of modern weapons in cooperation with international partners is one of the key focuses of the Defence Procurement Agency.

Military aid from Denmark

On February 2024, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Matt Frederiksen, announced that her country decided to provide Ukraine with all its artillery.

She also called on Western countries to hand over weapons, ammunition, and anti-aircraft defence systems to Ukrainian defenders, which they are not using yet.

In March, Denmark announced another package of military aid to Ukraine worth 330 million dollars. It included Caesar's self-propelled artillery installations.

More on the topic

Politics
Denmark and Ukraine conclude an agreement on security guarantees for 10 years
Government of Denmark
Denmark
Politics
Leaders of Ukraine and Denmark officially sign the security agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Frederiksen
Ukraine
Umerov called on Denmark to finance the training of more F-16 pilots
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Rustem Umerov

