Umerov called on Denmark to finance the training of more F-16 pilots

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov called on Denmark to finance the training of more Ukrainian F-16 pilots in other countries.

Umerov and Syrsky met with the Minister of Defense of Denmark

The Ministry of Defense reported that Umyerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky, met with the Danish delegation led by the Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen in Kyiv.

Umyerov said that Ukrainian-Danish defense cooperation is increasing and a new unified mechanism for investing in Ukrainian companies is being developed.

The priority in this area is direct investment, joint defense companies, localization of production in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister thanked Denmark for its role in initiatives to support Ukraine, and especially for its co-leadership in providing F-16 aircraft and training Ukrainian pilots.

I call on Danish partners for the opportunity to finance the training of more Ukrainian F-16 pilots in other countries. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Umyerov also told the Danish delegation about the situation on the battlefield, they discussed the urgent and long-term needs of the Ukrainian army.

Coalition of fighters for Ukraine

The Netherlands, together with Denmark and the USA, lead a coalition of aircraft for Ukraine. 18 Dutch F-16s have already been provided for use in Romania for training. Another 24 Dutch F-16s are destined for delivery to Ukraine.

According to The New York Times, the first twelve Ukrainian pilots will be ready for combat flights on F-16 fighters this summer.

The pilots will complete 10 months of training in Denmark, Great Britain and the United States.

However, at that time, Ukraine will have only 6 aircraft out of the approximately 45 fighters promised by the European allies.

The NYT also writes that Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium have promised to send about 45 planes to Ukraine. They will be enough for three small squadrons.

Denmark plans to send the first six planes in late spring, with 13 more to arrive by the end of the year and in 2025.