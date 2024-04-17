Denmark allocates new aid package to Ukraine

Denmark allocates an aid package of almost 295 million euros (2.2 billion Danish kroner). The funds will go to the development of the maritime potential of the Armed Forces, drones and the production of missile components.

What is known about the new aid package from Denmark

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark announced that they are investing in the Ukrainian defence industry for the purchase and donation of weapons and ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles and the production of missile components in cooperation with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, as well as to strengthen the maritime potential of Ukraine.

In March, I visited several Ukrainian defence industry enterprises in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can deliver the necessary equipment to Ukraine to help make a difference on the battlefield. Troels Lund Poulsen Minister of Defense of Denmark

The aid package includes several agreements with allies for purchases and joint donations from allied defence industries. Danish companies supply some of the materials.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that direct investment is a new initiative that he hopes can inspire other countries to do the same so that Ukraine can produce more of the military equipment it desperately needs.

Denmark has already allocated almost 5.9 billion euros (41.4 billion Danish kroner) for military support to Ukraine.

Aid to Ukraine from Denmark

In February of this year, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen announced that her country had decided to provide Ukraine with all its artillery.

She also called on Western countries to hand over weapons, ammunition, and anti-aircraft defence systems to Ukrainian defenders, which they are not using yet.