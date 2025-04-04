Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — 12 dead and over 50 injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile
The Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih at around 7:00 p.m. 12 people were killed, including 3 children. As of 7:32 p.m., more than 50 people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a devastating ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in 12 deaths and over 50 injuries, with 3 children among the deceased.
  • Official sources, including Oleksandr Vilkul and Serhiy Lysak, confirm the tragic events in Kryvyi Rih and provide updates on the casualties.
  • The attack caused significant damage to the residential neighborhood, including fires and damage to high-rise buildings, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Russia killed 12 residents of Kryvyi Rih

This was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Damned Muscovites hit the center of a residential neighborhood with a ballistic missile. So far, 12 people have died and over 50 have been injured.

Oleksandr Vilkul

Oleksandr Vilkul

Mayor of Kryvyi Rih

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that two children were among the dead.

Another act of terror from scum who are fighting against the civilian population. 12 people died in Kryvyi Rih. Two of them are children.

The number of injured is being confirmed.

There were fires in the city. High-rise buildings were damaged.

Later, Lysak stated that there were already three dead children.

