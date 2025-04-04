Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles — 12 dead and over 50 injured

The Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih at around 7:00 p.m. 12 people were killed, including 3 children. As of 7:32 p.m., more than 50 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a devastating ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in 12 deaths and over 50 injuries, with 3 children among the deceased.
- Official sources, including Oleksandr Vilkul and Serhiy Lysak, confirm the tragic events in Kryvyi Rih and provide updates on the casualties.
- The attack caused significant damage to the residential neighborhood, including fires and damage to high-rise buildings, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Russia killed 12 residents of Kryvyi Rih
This was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that two children were among the dead.
Another act of terror from scum who are fighting against the civilian population. 12 people died in Kryvyi Rih. Two of them are children.
There were fires in the city. High-rise buildings were damaged.
Later, Lysak stated that there were already three dead children.
