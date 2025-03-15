Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — number of casualties increased

On the evening of March 14, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the center of a residential area of Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest reports, at least 14 people were injured.
Points of attention
- Additional attacks in Sinelnyky region and Pavlohrad district caused infrastructure damage, with efforts underway to restore water supply in affected areas.
- Russian forces continue to target regions like Nikopol using artillery, Grad missiles, and UAVs, posing a threat to civilians and infrastructure.
What is known about the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih?
According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the emergency rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih ended on the night of March 15.
This time, the Russians struck a one-story entertainment venue.
In addition, it is indicated that as a result of the attack by Russian strike drones in the Sinelnyky region and Pavlohrad district, infrastructure was damaged, but no civilians were injured.
The enemy also does not stop terrorizing the Nikopol region: for this purpose, it actively uses artillery, Grad missiles, and UAVs.
According to the latest data, air defense forces destroyed 10 Russian attack drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-