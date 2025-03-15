Ukraine attacked 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine attacked 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 15, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, as well as an air defense system of the Russian invaders. In total, 149 combat clashes took place on the front.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers carried out numerous air strikes and attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, causing further tensions in the region.
  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with both sides engaged in intense military confrontations across multiple regions.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 15, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 892,840 (+1,180) people;

  • tanks — 10,315 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,458 (+15) units;

  • artillery systems — 24,483 (+28) units;

  • MLRS — 1,315 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29,233 (+97) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,571 (+102) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On March 14, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 93 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 145 guided bombs.

Moreover, for new attacks, the enemy used 2,402 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,406 attacks on positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region; Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region; Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Novoandreivka in Zaporizhia region; Grodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd in Donetsk region; Kherson, Tomarine, Kozatske in Kherson region.

