Ukraine attacked 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, as well as an air defense system of the Russian invaders. In total, 149 combat clashes took place on the front.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 15, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/15/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 892,840 (+1,180) people;

tanks — 10,315 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 21,458 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 24,483 (+28) units;

MLRS — 1,315 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29,233 (+97) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,571 (+102) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On March 14, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 93 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 145 guided bombs.

Moreover, for new attacks, the enemy used 2,402 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,406 attacks on positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements.