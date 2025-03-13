Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to the illegitimate Russian president, said that the occupying country currently sees a threat to itself from NATO in the Baltic region, in particular, it is about the Russian port infrastructure and shipping.

Patrushev threatens NATO countries: what is known

Patrushev said this in an interview with the magazine "National Defense".

The forecast of the situation in the Baltics allows us to draw attention to the deliberate incitement of regional tensions by the naval forces of the European Alliance countries. There is a high probability of further intensification of threats to Russian port infrastructure and freedom of navigation.

Patrushev cynically stated that NATO continues its policy of blocking Russia in the Baltic region, "neglecting the resumption of dialogue between Moscow and Washington."

He also stated that the current escalation of the situation in the Baltic Sea was provoked by Great Britain.

According to him, NATO is practicing the use of cyberattacks on the navigation equipment of Russian ships in order to organize emergency situations, including those that lead to accidents.