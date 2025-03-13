Putin's henchman Patrushev cynically accused NATO of threatening Russia in the Baltics
Source:  online.ua

Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to the illegitimate Russian president, said that the occupying country currently sees a threat to itself from NATO in the Baltic region, in particular, it is about the Russian port infrastructure and shipping.

Points of attention

  • Patrushev accuses NATO of targeting Russian port infrastructure and shipping in the Baltic region, escalating tensions between Russia and the alliance.
  • The alleged use of cyberattacks by NATO on Russian ships and underwater infrastructure is claimed to provoke accidents, emergencies, and sabotage.
  • The deployment of additional forces by NATO in the Baltic Sea under Operation Baltic Sentinel raises concerns and hints at deliberate incitement of regional tensions.

Patrushev threatens NATO countries: what is known

Patrushev said this in an interview with the magazine "National Defense".

The forecast of the situation in the Baltics allows us to draw attention to the deliberate incitement of regional tensions by the naval forces of the European Alliance countries. There is a high probability of further intensification of threats to Russian port infrastructure and freedom of navigation.

Patrushev cynically stated that NATO continues its policy of blocking Russia in the Baltic region, "neglecting the resumption of dialogue between Moscow and Washington."

He also stated that the current escalation of the situation in the Baltic Sea was provoked by Great Britain.

According to him, NATO is practicing the use of cyberattacks on the navigation equipment of Russian ships in order to organize emergency situations, including those that lead to accidents.

Since the end of last year, additional forces have been deployed to the Baltic Sea as part of Operation Baltic Sentinel, ostensibly to counter sabotage, which has become more frequent. Experts are inclined to believe that the NATO countries themselves are the organizers, sponsors, and executors of the increasing number of emergency situations on merchant ships and failures of underwater infrastructure. According to available information, their Navy plans to intensify terrorist activities against Russian underwater pipelines, tankers, and dry cargo ships, Putin's henchman falsely stated.

