The Russian dictator's advisor, Nikolai Patrushev, began publicly threatening that Chisinau's "anti-Russian policy" would lead to Moldova either becoming part of another state or ceasing to exist.

The Kremlin threatens Moldova again

Vladimir Putin's henchman began to shamelessly lie that the blame for the energy crisis in Russian-occupied Transnistria lies with the Moldovan authorities.

Moreover, he cynically called on Chisinau "not to deceive itself and its people," but to "admit its mistakes and correct the situation."

"I do not rule out that Chisinau's aggressive anti-Russian policy will lead to Moldova either becoming part of another state or ceasing to exist altogether," Patrushev threatens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova reacted to this scandalous statement.

Diplomats called it unacceptable interference in the country's internal affairs, aimed at destabilizing the region.

The Republic of Moldova is a sovereign state that is consistently following the path of democracy and European integration in accordance with the will of its citizens, the department said in a statement.

How Sandu comments on the energy crisis in Transnistria

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu drew the attention of the international community to the fact that it is the Russian monopolist Gazprom that is personally creating the energy crisis in Transnistria.

What is important to understand is that Putin's henchmen are doing this despite the fact that Chisinau has a contract for gas supplies.

We understand that people (in Transnistria — ed.) are going through difficult times. We are ready to help. I want them to know that this crisis is being created by Gazprom, because Moldova has a contract for gas supplies. According to this contract, Gazprom must supply gas. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

She also called on not to forget that there is an alternative gas pipeline, the Turkish Stream.

That is, it is not a problem that gas cannot pass through Ukraine.