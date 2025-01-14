The Russian dictator's advisor, Nikolai Patrushev, began publicly threatening that Chisinau's "anti-Russian policy" would lead to Moldova either becoming part of another state or ceasing to exist.
Points of attention
- Patrushev baselessly accuses Moldova of leaving the “PMR” without gas.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova considers Patrushev's statement an unacceptable intervention and targeted destabilization of the region.
- President Maia Sandu explained what is really happening.
The Kremlin threatens Moldova again
Vladimir Putin's henchman began to shamelessly lie that the blame for the energy crisis in Russian-occupied Transnistria lies with the Moldovan authorities.
Moreover, he cynically called on Chisinau "not to deceive itself and its people," but to "admit its mistakes and correct the situation."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova reacted to this scandalous statement.
Diplomats called it unacceptable interference in the country's internal affairs, aimed at destabilizing the region.
How Sandu comments on the energy crisis in Transnistria
Moldovan leader Maia Sandu drew the attention of the international community to the fact that it is the Russian monopolist Gazprom that is personally creating the energy crisis in Transnistria.
What is important to understand is that Putin's henchmen are doing this despite the fact that Chisinau has a contract for gas supplies.
She also called on not to forget that there is an alternative gas pipeline, the Turkish Stream.
That is, it is not a problem that gas cannot pass through Ukraine.
