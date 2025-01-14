Patrushev threatens to destroy Moldova — Chisinau reacts
Politics
Patrushev threatens to destroy Moldova — Chisinau reacts

Source:  Newsmaker

The Russian dictator's advisor, Nikolai Patrushev, began publicly threatening that Chisinau's "anti-Russian policy" would lead to Moldova either becoming part of another state or ceasing to exist.

Points of attention

  • Patrushev baselessly accuses Moldova of leaving the “PMR” without gas.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova considers Patrushev's statement an unacceptable intervention and targeted destabilization of the region.
  • President Maia Sandu explained what is really happening.

Vladimir Putin's henchman began to shamelessly lie that the blame for the energy crisis in Russian-occupied Transnistria lies with the Moldovan authorities.

Moreover, he cynically called on Chisinau "not to deceive itself and its people," but to "admit its mistakes and correct the situation."

"I do not rule out that Chisinau's aggressive anti-Russian policy will lead to Moldova either becoming part of another state or ceasing to exist altogether," Patrushev threatens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova reacted to this scandalous statement.

Diplomats called it unacceptable interference in the country's internal affairs, aimed at destabilizing the region.

The Republic of Moldova is a sovereign state that is consistently following the path of democracy and European integration in accordance with the will of its citizens, the department said in a statement.

How Sandu comments on the energy crisis in Transnistria

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu drew the attention of the international community to the fact that it is the Russian monopolist Gazprom that is personally creating the energy crisis in Transnistria.

What is important to understand is that Putin's henchmen are doing this despite the fact that Chisinau has a contract for gas supplies.

We understand that people (in Transnistria — ed.) are going through difficult times. We are ready to help. I want them to know that this crisis is being created by Gazprom, because Moldova has a contract for gas supplies. According to this contract, Gazprom must supply gas.

Maya Sandu

Maya Sandu

President of Moldova

She also called on not to forget that there is an alternative gas pipeline, the Turkish Stream.

That is, it is not a problem that gas cannot pass through Ukraine.

Gazprom decided that it no longer wants to supply gas, and that's why people are having these problems now. We are ready to help with generators and medicines. People can cross to the right bank if they need to go to the hospital or solve other problems.

