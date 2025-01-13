Fico calls on Zelenskyy to negotiate over suspension of Russian gas transit

On January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico published an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, inviting him to a meeting to discuss stopping the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.
Fico forgot about the scandals and calls Zelenskyy for negotiations
According to Fico, the meeting could take place "preferably as soon as possible" on the territory of Slovakia near the state border with Ukraine.
Fico hypocritically emphasized that he would not respond to Zelensky's message of January 12 in order to "avoid further escalation of tensions."
In all my trips abroad, I emphasize the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, support existing peace plans, and propose that peace negotiations at any level take place in Slovakia as well.
He emphasizes that Slovakia loses 500 million euros per year due to the cessation of gas transit, and, in his opinion, this also affects "the competitiveness of the European Union, an organization to which Ukraine aspires to become a member."
Zelenskyy responded harshly to Fico's accusations
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had offered its assistance to Slovakia during the period of adaptation to the lack of gas transit from Russia, but the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico "arrogantly refused."
Zelenskyy also believes that "hoping that shadow schemes with Moscow would exist indefinitely was an obvious mistake on Fico's part."
Zelensky believes that Fico "bet on Moscow, not on his country, not on a united Europe, and not on common sense."
