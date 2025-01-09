Fico threatens to stop humanitarian aid to Ukraine due to lack of Russian gas transit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expanded his threats against Ukraine over the suspension of Russian natural gas transit through Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Slovak PM Robert Fico threatens to cut humanitarian aid to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian gas transit through Kyiv.
- Fico expresses willingness to reduce subsidies and benefits for Ukrainian citizens in Slovakia if the conflict over gas transit continues.
- Slovakia may face repercussions such as loss of income from gas transit, amounting to half a billion euros per year, leading to discussions among Slovakia, Ukraine, and the European Commission.
- Fico's warnings include the possibility of cutting off electricity supplies and decreasing benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia.
- The potential consequences of the gas transit suspension may impact political decisions within the European Union, with Slovakia using its veto power if deemed necessary.
Fico threatens to stop humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Fico spoke about this in Brussels after talks with European Commission officials on January 9.
He also noted that at the political level, the country can use its veto power on a number of decisions in the European Union.
However, Fico noted, Slovakia would take such steps only if it "has no other option."
He said his threats were an opportunity to show how the leader of a sovereign country should behave.
Fico also announced that a group is being immediately created to discuss the consequences of the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which will include representatives of Slovakia, the European Commission, and Ukraine.
He separately praised the "constructive negotiations" that took place on January 9 with the European Commission, which, according to him, is very interested in resolving this problem.
Fico threatens to cut subsidies for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia
The Slovak Prime Minister previously announced a possible interruption of electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to the suspension of Russian gas transit. Now he has also warned of a possible reduction in support for Ukrainian citizens in Slovakia.
At the same time, Fico admitted that there are no threats to Slovak households due to the transit stoppage. However, he claims that Bratislava will lose its income from gas transit — half a billion euros per year.
The prime minister also confirmed that representatives of Slovakia, Ukraine, and the European Commission will meet on January 7 to discuss the transit suspension. According to Fico, the talks were prompted by Kyiv's "arrogance" in complaining about Bratislava's consideration of retaliatory measures.
