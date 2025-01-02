Fico threatens Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia over suspension of Russian gas transit

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukraine's halting of Russian gas transit "Zelensky's sabotage" and warned of a possible reduction in support for Ukrainian refugees.
Points of attention
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned of reducing support for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia following Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit, leading to escalating tensions.
- There are concerns about Slovakia potentially halting electricity supplies to Ukraine and cutting subsidies for Ukrainian citizens within its territory.
- The dispute stems from Ukraine's decision to stop transiting Russian gas in order to hinder Russia from gaining additional income.
- The situation highlights the intricate political dynamics between Slovakia, Ukraine, and the European Union regarding energy supply and support for refugees.
- The upcoming negotiations between Slovakia, Ukraine, and the European Commission will be crucial in addressing the transit halt and its repercussions.
Fico threatens to cut subsidies for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia
The Slovak Prime Minister previously announced a possible interruption of electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to the suspension of Russian gas transit. Now he has also warned of a possible reduction in support for Ukrainian citizens in Slovakia.
At the same time, Fico admitted that there are no threats to Slovak households due to the transit stoppage. However, he claims that Bratislava will lose its income from gas transit — half a billion euros per year.
The prime minister also confirmed that representatives of Slovakia, Ukraine, and the European Commission will meet on January 7 to discuss the transit halt. According to Fico, the talks were prompted by Kyiv's "arrogance" in complaining about Bratislava's consideration of retaliatory measures.
Fico is concerned about the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
In October 2024, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simonson stated that the bloc was ready to complete the contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.
At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not transit Russian gas through its territory to prevent Russia from earning additional income. And Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that on January 1, Ukraine would stop transiting Russian gas through its territory.
Robert Fico threatened in a video address on December 27 that his country could stop supplying electricity to Ukraine from January 1 due to the refusal of Russian gas transit.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on his threats, saying that Putin had probably instructed Fico to open a second energy front.
On the morning of January 1, Ukraine stopped the transportation of Russian natural gas through its own gas transportation system.
At the same time, Fico stated in his New Year's speech that the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine would have "serious consequences for everyone" in the European Union, but they would not affect Moscow.
