Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has written a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, again complaining about Ukraine's refusal to continue Russian gas transit after 2024.

  • Fico jumped on the issue of stopping gas transit and addressed EU leaders, stating the negative consequences of Zelensky's decision.
  • Slovak Prime Minister criticizes
  • tacit consent
  • The EU is against Ukraine's refusal to continue gas transit from Russia, citing possible tensions and a negative impact on European efforts.
  • In a letter to the head of the European Council and the president of the European Commission, Fico called for the situation to be given due attention and given the status of an urgent matter.
  • In response to Fico's blackmail regarding gas transit and electricity supply, President Zelenskyy recalled the payment for electricity imports and the possibility of dictating actions from Moscow.

Fico wrote a letter to EU leaders complaining about Zelensky

As noted, in his address, Fico criticizes the EU's "tacit consent" to the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling it "incorrect and irrational."

He argues that the decision could "lead to tensions and retaliation" and would have a "negative impact on European efforts in global competition."

The Slovak Prime Minister said he did not understand whether the refusal of the European Commission and most member states to discuss the economic consequences of this decision was due to a lack of professional analysis, or whether such studies were simply not discussed openly.

He also stressed that the cessation of gas transit would cause more harm to the EU than to Russia, citing data from the Slovak oil and gas company SPP.

Fico called on European leaders to give this situation "due attention" and give it the status of an "urgent matter."

Fico's energy blackmail: what is known

On December 27, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he might cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. He made the statement in response to Ukraine's refusal to continue transit of Russian gas, on which Slovakia depends.

In December, Fico traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, this did not change the situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Fico's blackmail. He reminded that Ukraine pays Slovakia for electricity imports. In addition, the president indicated that the Slovak Prime Minister's actions may be dictated by orders from Moscow.

