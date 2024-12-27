As journalists have learned, the Prosecutor General's Office of Slovakia will check Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Russia to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin for compliance with the law.

Fico may face serious problems

What is important to understand is that the complaint demanding an investigation into the actions of the Slovak leader was filed by the public association "Peace to Ukraine" (Mier Ukraine).

The spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office of Slovakia, Jana Těkoleva, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, the request for a review of the long-term actions of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in connection with his attitude towards Russia, submitted by the public association "Peace for Ukraine", will be considered by the Prosecutor General's Office of Slovakia in accordance with the law.

It is currently unknown when exactly to expect the results of the inspection.

Representatives of the association draw attention to the fact that this is not the first time that Robert Fico has legitimized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, for whom an international arrest warrant has been issued.

What is important to understand is that Slovakia is also considered an enemy country by the Russian Federation, which means that Fico regularly negotiates with the enemy.

Vladimir Putin and Robert Fico (Photo: facebook.com/robertficosk)

What Fico secretly offered Putin

Official Bratislava no longer hides that the country's leader, Robert Fico, has proposed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold a new Ukrainian "peace summit."

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Juraj Blanar.

The diplomat reiterated that his country is "ready to actively contribute to the peace process between Russia and Ukraine."

According to Blanar, Slovakia consistently advocates peaceful solutions and supports any peace initiatives.