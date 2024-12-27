Slovakia's Prosecutor General's Office to take on Fico after talks with Putin
Category
World
Publication date

Slovakia's Prosecutor General's Office to take on Fico after talks with Putin

Fico may face serious problems
Читати українською
Source:  Actuality

As journalists have learned, the Prosecutor General's Office of Slovakia will check Prime Minister Robert Fico's visit to Russia to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin for compliance with the law.

Points of attention

  • Fico may be subject to scrutiny for violations of the law in connection with his meeting with the Russian dictator.
  • It became known that Fico secretly proposed to Putin.

Fico may face serious problems

What is important to understand is that the complaint demanding an investigation into the actions of the Slovak leader was filed by the public association "Peace to Ukraine" (Mier Ukraine).

The spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office of Slovakia, Jana Těkoleva, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, the request for a review of the long-term actions of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in connection with his attitude towards Russia, submitted by the public association "Peace for Ukraine", will be considered by the Prosecutor General's Office of Slovakia in accordance with the law.

It is currently unknown when exactly to expect the results of the inspection.

Representatives of the association draw attention to the fact that this is not the first time that Robert Fico has legitimized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, for whom an international arrest warrant has been issued.

What is important to understand is that Slovakia is also considered an enemy country by the Russian Federation, which means that Fico regularly negotiates with the enemy.

Vladimir Putin and Robert Fico (Photo: facebook.com/robertficosk)

What Fico secretly offered Putin

Official Bratislava no longer hides that the country's leader, Robert Fico, has proposed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold a new Ukrainian "peace summit."

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Juraj Blanar.

The diplomat reiterated that his country is "ready to actively contribute to the peace process between Russia and Ukraine."

According to Blanar, Slovakia consistently advocates peaceful solutions and supports any peace initiatives.

"That is why I also attended the peace summit in Switzerland this year. All participants agreed with what our government stands for, that further peace negotiations should take place with the participation of all parties, including Russia," he said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted to Fico's meeting with Putin in Moscow
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy reacted to Fico's meeting with Putin in Moscow
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests erupt in Slovakia over Fico-Putin meeting
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the War. What Fico Secretly Offered to Putin
Fico

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?