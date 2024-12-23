Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. According to Zelenskyy, the lack of public statements following the meeting indicates the parties' fear of the public's reaction.

Fico's key goal is to deal with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the main topic of the negotiations was the agreement on the transportation of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe, which expires at the end of December.

Moscow is offering Fico significant discounts, but the cost is actually borne by Slovakia. These discounts are not free — Russia's payments are made due to loss of sovereignty or questionable schemes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian President pointed out that Fico is avoiding cooperation with European partners to achieve energy independence. On the contrary, he is helping Russia displace American gas and European energy resources, weakening Europe.

"He is actually helping Putin earn money to finance the war," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Slovakia continues to buy Russian gas, spending about $500 million a year on it. In addition, the oil pipeline that passes through Ukraine brings in profits, providing another $500 million.

The President also recalled that Fico refused compensation that could help Slovakia reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources.

For him, this is not a security issue, but a matter of conducting business with Russia," Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up. Share

Fico is again trying to damage Zelensky's reputation

According to the scandalous politician, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine at the EU summit, they discussed Slovakia's financial losses due to the suspension of Russian gas transit.

Fico said that after he told Zelensky that Slovakia could lose about 500 million euros in gas transit fees per year, the Ukrainian president "asked me if I would then vote for NATO membership if he gave me 500 million euros in Russian assets, and of course I said, 'never.'" Share

Fico also began to claim that the Ukrainian leader's proposals, which allegedly came behind closed doors, were "absurd."

In addition, he cynically complained that Ukraine had allowed itself to harm the economy of an EU member state.