Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. According to Zelenskyy, the lack of public statements following the meeting indicates the parties' fear of the public's reaction.
Points of attention
- The lack of public statements following the meeting between Fico and Putin indicates the parties' fear of public reaction, Zelensky noted.
- Zelensky criticizes Fico for helping Russia displace American gas and European energy resources, which leads to a weakening of Europe.
- Slovakia continues to buy Russian gas and receives significant profits from it, which is supplied by a pipeline through Ukraine.
- Fico is trying to damage Zelensky's reputation by making cynical remarks about the Ukrainian leader's proposals.
- Fico's program regarding cooperation with Russia is under threat for Europe and may lead to losses for EU countries, Zelenskyy emphasized.
Fico's key goal is to deal with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the main topic of the negotiations was the agreement on the transportation of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe, which expires at the end of December.
Варто зауважити, що після зустрічі в Москві Фіцо та Путін не робили спільних заяв і не відповідали на запитання ЗМІ. Вони просто не можуть нічого публічно сказати про те, що обговорювали на зустрічі. Вони бояться реакції громадськості.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 23, 2024
Москва надає значні знижки для Фіцо, але…
The Ukrainian President pointed out that Fico is avoiding cooperation with European partners to achieve energy independence. On the contrary, he is helping Russia displace American gas and European energy resources, weakening Europe.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Slovakia continues to buy Russian gas, spending about $500 million a year on it. In addition, the oil pipeline that passes through Ukraine brings in profits, providing another $500 million.
The President also recalled that Fico refused compensation that could help Slovakia reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources.
Fico is again trying to damage Zelensky's reputation
According to the scandalous politician, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine at the EU summit, they discussed Slovakia's financial losses due to the suspension of Russian gas transit.
Fico also began to claim that the Ukrainian leader's proposals, which allegedly came behind closed doors, were "absurd."
In addition, he cynically complained that Ukraine had allowed itself to harm the economy of an EU member state.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-