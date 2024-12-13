Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants Ukraine to continue transiting Russian gas in 2025. A series of negotiations will take place on this issue.

Fico dreams of transiting Russian gas through Ukraine

"In the coming days, particularly during the Christmas holidays, you may witness extremely intensive negotiations at various levels and in various countries, which will begin as early as next week," said the Prime Minister of Slovakia, commenting on the issue of Russian gas supplies to his country.

According to him, the goal of such negotiations is to achieve the continuation of supplies "from the east" so as not to pay more for gas transit from other directions.

I believe that even in the event of a short-term interruption of supplies from the east, we are sufficiently provided with reserves to find a common solution for several European Union countries and preserve gas transit through Slovak territory, as well as gas transit through Ukrainian territory. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

At the same time, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova noted that the European Commission, Ukraine, and EU member states will participate in the negotiations.

Recall that Ukraine, despite the start of a full-scale war with Russia, maintained the transit of Russian gas to European countries. The relevant contract expires on December 31, 2024. Share

As Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized in early October, Ukraine will not continue the transit of Russian gas in 2025.

Fico is going to Moscow at the invitation of dictator Putin

Fico may become the first Slovak representative to travel to Russia on an official visit after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fico emphasized the role of the Red Army and the Soviet Union in the defeat of fascism and victory in the brutal world war. The Prime Minister stated that the citizens of Slovakia "respectfully remember all the anniversaries and events related to the liberation of our territory by the Red Army in 1944-1945."