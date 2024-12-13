Fico is trying to continue the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants Ukraine to continue transiting Russian gas in 2025. A series of negotiations will take place on this issue.
Fico dreams of transiting Russian gas through Ukraine
"In the coming days, particularly during the Christmas holidays, you may witness extremely intensive negotiations at various levels and in various countries, which will begin as early as next week," said the Prime Minister of Slovakia, commenting on the issue of Russian gas supplies to his country.
According to him, the goal of such negotiations is to achieve the continuation of supplies "from the east" so as not to pay more for gas transit from other directions.
At the same time, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova noted that the European Commission, Ukraine, and EU member states will participate in the negotiations.
As Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal emphasized in early October, Ukraine will not continue the transit of Russian gas in 2025.
Fico is going to Moscow at the invitation of dictator Putin
Fico may become the first Slovak representative to travel to Russia on an official visit after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Fico emphasized the role of the Red Army and the Soviet Union in the defeat of fascism and victory in the brutal world war. The Prime Minister stated that the citizens of Slovakia "respectfully remember all the anniversaries and events related to the liberation of our territory by the Red Army in 1944-1945."
In 2025, the Slovak government will take charge of organizing several events, culminating in the May celebrations of the victory over fascism. In the spirit of the above, it is natural that I, as Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, am extremely interested in participating in the official celebrations of the victory over fascism, which will take place on May 9, 2025 in Moscow. Therefore, I am pleased to accept the official invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, V. Putin, to take part in these important celebrations, which I will do.
