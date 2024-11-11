Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico does not believe that Trump will stop the war "in 24 hours" by diplomatic methods. And he gives his cynical "recipe" for the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Fiсo found a "way" to end Russia's war against Ukraine

For the war in Ukraine to end, the West must stop supporting Kyiv. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said this in an interview with STVR, commenting on Donald Trump's promise to stop the war in 24 hours.

According to Fitzo, Trump's promise to end the war within 24 hours is campaign rhetoric that is difficult to fulfill. According to the Slovak prime minister, a significant reduction in US support for Ukraine "would be a way to resolve" the war, because "the war will not end while the West massively supports Ukraine."

Fico also rejects the idea that the European Union should take on the entire burden of supporting Ukraine if the US refuses to help further.

Fico was embarrassed by an interview with Russian propagandists

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico gave a scandalous interview to the host of the Russian propaganda TV channel "Russia-1", the odious Olga Skabeeva. This is the first appearance of the head of a European country on the Russian TV channel during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

Skabeeva, who is included in the sanctions list of the EU, the USA and a number of other countries, published excerpts from the interview in Telegram.

They are also published by Slovak media, noting that Fico became the first sitting head of state or government of an EU country to speak on Russian TV after the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Share

Later, the interview was broadcast on Skabeeva's program "60 Minutes" on the TV channel "Russia-1".