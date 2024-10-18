On October 18, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the Victory Plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is controversial, expressing doubts that Kyiv's membership in NATO is a good idea.
Points of attention
- Robert Fico expresses doubts and apocalyptic predictions about Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, emphasizing the need for cautious policies to prevent conflicts.
- Slovak Prime Minister Fico calls for preserving peaceful relations between countries and providing humanitarian aid, while highlighting the inadmissibility of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
- The European Council discusses Ukraine's European integration but does not take a clear stance on its NATO membership, reflecting the controversial nature of the issue.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of maintaining normal relations between countries and addresses concerns raised by Fico regarding Ukraine's invitation to NATO.
- It is essential to support international efforts to avoid conflicts and ensure peace and stability in the region amidst growing tension over Ukraine's potential accession to NATO.
Fizo scares the world with apocalyptic predictions about Ukraine
Speaking after the EU summit in Brussels, where the situation in Ukraine was discussed, Fico emphasized his support for the European integration of Ukraine.
However, in his opinion, membership in NATO, which is one of the points of Zelensky's Victory Plan, can provoke the Third World War.
According to him, this is a controversial plan, which is why the European Council did not take a clear position on it.
Fico emphasized the inadmissibility of Russian aggression against Ukraine, but called for a more balanced and cautious policy aimed at ending hostilities and providing humanitarian aid to the population, rather than escalating the conflict.
Zelensky met with Fico in Brussels
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels, he spoke for the first time with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, and emphasized that it is worth maintaining "normal relations" between the states
Zelensky was asked to comment on Fico's statement that Ukraine's invitation to the North Atlantic Alliance "will not be free" and was asked whether he had spoken with the Slovak delegation.
The Ukrainian president confirmed the conversation with the Slovak prime minister, but added that its details will remain "between them".
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-