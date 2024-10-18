Ukraine's entry into NATO. Fizo scares the world with apocalyptic predictions
Fizo
Source:  TASR

On October 18, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the Victory Plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is controversial, expressing doubts that Kyiv's membership in NATO is a good idea.

Fizo scares the world with apocalyptic predictions about Ukraine

Speaking after the EU summit in Brussels, where the situation in Ukraine was discussed, Fico emphasized his support for the European integration of Ukraine.

However, in his opinion, membership in NATO, which is one of the points of Zelensky's Victory Plan, can provoke the Third World War.

According to him, this is a controversial plan, which is why the European Council did not take a clear position on it.

The leader of the Slovak government said that he does not like proposals that, in his opinion, provoke open debate, such as Ukraine's accession to NATO or the supply of medium-range missiles capable of hitting targets on Russian territory.

Fico emphasized the inadmissibility of Russian aggression against Ukraine, but called for a more balanced and cautious policy aimed at ending hostilities and providing humanitarian aid to the population, rather than escalating the conflict.

In front of all EU leaders, in the presence of President Zelensky, I said that the philosophy of the government I lead remains in force, that we want to focus on meaningful and rational cooperation with Ukraine, the result of which should not be murder, but help to people who need it.

Zelensky met with Fico in Brussels

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels, he spoke for the first time with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, and emphasized that it is worth maintaining "normal relations" between the states

Zelensky was asked to comment on Fico's statement that Ukraine's invitation to the North Atlantic Alliance "will not be free" and was asked whether he had spoken with the Slovak delegation.

The Ukrainian president confirmed the conversation with the Slovak prime minister, but added that its details will remain "between them".

I already told Mr. Fico a lot today. I think it is important for us to maintain normal relations between countries. His country is not at war thank God and I wish his people peace so they never see what Putin can bring to their country. It's a good thing he doesn't feel it. But he has to support us or he will have to understand. Because Putin will never stop unless he is stopped.

