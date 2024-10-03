Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico declared his desire to restore "normal relations" with the Russian Federation after the end of the war in Ukraine, adding that "the European Union needs the Russian Federation."

Fico said: if Russia's war against Ukraine ends during his government's mandate (until 2027), he "will do everything to restore economic and normal relations with the Russian Federation."

The European Union needs the Russian Federation, the Russian Federation needs the European Union. We will take great care of friendly relations with Ukraine. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to him, the war in Ukraine has no military solution when "many politicians are already talking about the need for compromises in connection with Ukraine", recalling the words of Czech President Petr Pavel about the prospects of returning Ukrainian territories.

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, a former high-ranking NATO general who is one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in the war with Russia, believes that Ukrainians and their supporters should temporarily accept the Russian occupation of part of the country.

With Russia-friendly populist leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán undermining European unity over war and fatigue from 19 months of conflict "growing everywhere", Ukraine "will need to be realistic" about its prospects returning the territories occupied by Russia, Pavel said in an interview.

The most likely result of the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.) will be that part of the Ukrainian territory will temporarily be under Russian occupation.

But, he added, this "temporary thing" could last for years.