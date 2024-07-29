Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran today. During the conversation, he threatened Ukraine with consequences if Kyiv does not restore the transit of Russian Lukoil oil.

Fizo threatens Ukraine

During the address, the prime minister of Slovakia said that he had discussed the issue of supplies to Lukoil with the ambassador of Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and the Secretary of State, Marek Eštok.

If the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not restored in the near future, Slovnaft will not continue supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine, which covers a tenth of Ukrainian consumption. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico also added that the restoration of the supply of Russian oil is related to a "technical solution", but it should take place with the participation of several countries.

The European Union, if it wants to get out of the total influence of the United States, will have to think about forms of cooperation with the Russian Federation, which should include cooperation in the field of strategic raw materials. Share

Sanctions of Ukraine against Lukoil

Last week, Hungary and Slovakia announced the suspension of oil supplies from the Russian company "Lukoil" through Ukraine. The reason was Kyiv's inclusion of the company in the list of sanctions.

Hungary and Slovakia asked the European Commission to start consultations on a trade agreement with Ukraine.

However, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that Brussels will need more time to gather evidence and assess the legal situation.