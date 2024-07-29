Fico threatens to stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. What is the reason?
Fico threatens to stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. What is the reason?

Fizo
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran today. During the conversation, he threatened Ukraine with consequences if Kyiv does not restore the transit of Russian Lukoil oil.

Points of attention

  • Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to halt the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine if Kyiv does not restore the transit of Russian Lukoil oil.
  • The decision to potentially stop the supply of oil through Ukraine is linked to the sanctions imposed on Lukoil by Ukraine, leading to concerns about disruptions in Ukrainian consumption.
  • Hungary and Slovakia have raised concerns and called for consultations with the European Commission regarding the trade agreement with Ukraine in light of these developments.
  • The issue highlights the complexities of international relations, including the balance between EU interests, relationships with Russia, and the impact of sanctions on oil supplies.
  • The situation underscores the need for strategic cooperation and considerations for energy security among countries in the region, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions.

Fizo threatens Ukraine

During the address, the prime minister of Slovakia said that he had discussed the issue of supplies to Lukoil with the ambassador of Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and the Secretary of State, Marek Eštok.

If the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not restored in the near future, Slovnaft will not continue supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine, which covers a tenth of Ukrainian consumption.

Robert Fitzo

Robert Fitzo

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico also added that the restoration of the supply of Russian oil is related to a "technical solution", but it should take place with the participation of several countries.

The European Union, if it wants to get out of the total influence of the United States, will have to think about forms of cooperation with the Russian Federation, which should include cooperation in the field of strategic raw materials.

Sanctions of Ukraine against Lukoil

Last week, Hungary and Slovakia announced the suspension of oil supplies from the Russian company "Lukoil" through Ukraine. The reason was Kyiv's inclusion of the company in the list of sanctions.

Hungary and Slovakia asked the European Commission to start consultations on a trade agreement with Ukraine.

However, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that Brussels will need more time to gather evidence and assess the legal situation.

