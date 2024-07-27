Blocking the transit of Russian oil. Slovakia made an offer to Ukraine

The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmygal regarding the suspension of the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Slovakia is trying to find a way out of the situation

According to Fitso, he shared with the head of the Ukrainian Cabinet a "technical decision" regarding the restoration of the transit of Russian Lukoil oil through Ukrainian territory.

He also clarified that its implementation will require the participation of several countries, including Slovakia.

Restoring the transit of a part of Russian oil is extremely important for the Slovnaft oil refinery, as alternative sources of oil are more expensive and may even be technologically unsuitable, the Slovak prime minister complained. Share

Robert Fizo also emphasized that negotiations on this issue will be held soon.

Neither Denys Shmyhal nor the Ukrainian government has yet commented on Slovakia's proposal in any way.

What is important to know about blocking the transit of Russian oil through Druzhba

Recently, Ukraine decided to stop the transit of oil products of the Russian company Lukoil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

It is important to understand that only Hungary and Slovakia received exemptions from the European-wide ban on the import of Russian oil after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

Kyiv's decision outraged Budapest and Bratislava, which have been actively seeking its cancellation in recent days.

Moreover, Hungary and Slovakia even began to publicly threaten Ukraine and resort to blackmail at the level of the European Union.

However, efforts by both countries to involve official Brussels in their latest dispute with Ukraine have been fruitless.

The European Union supported Kyiv and rejected the blackmail of Viktor Orban's and Robert Fico's teams.