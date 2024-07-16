Hungary to increase military exercises near its border with Ukraine

The Hungarian Defence Forces have recently been strengthening combat training measures, increasing their participation in joint military exercises with other countries, and actively purchasing new helicopters. This is reported by Online.UA with reference to its own sources in the security and defense sectors of Ukraine.

The sources note that Hungary's actions near the Ukrainian border distract the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destabilize the situation, in particular in Zakappattya (Ukraine). It should be noted that the measures of the Hungarian side are not agreed in the middle of the EU and NATO and for objective reasons can be regarded as provocative.

In the period from July 8 to 12, in Budapest, with the 1st regiment of sappers and river guards of the Armed Forces of Hungary, training on demining in conditions of limited visibility was conducted. Demining of the area in night conditions, creation of a passage on a minefield, demining with the help of a heavy demining robotic system were practiced.

On July 10, with the logistics support battalion of the law enforcement brigade of the Budapest commandant of the Hungarian Defence Forces, planned annual training on the use of hand grenades was held at the training ground.

46th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship, Szolnok, Hungary

From July 1 to 13, the 46th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship took place, where servicemen of the Defence Forces of Hungary participated, as well as planned exercises within the framework of combat coordination and interaction of the joint Hungarian-Italian combat group "Forward Land Forces".

Military personnel from China, the 46th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship, Hungary

At these competitions, Germany won four world championship titles, while China won two. Military athletes from Belgium, the Czech Republic, South Korea and Switzerland also received awards.

It is reported that according to the development program of the Defence Forces of Hungary "ZRINYI 2026" the procurement of new rotorcraft is in progress.

In 2023, 6 units of medium multipurpose H225M helicopters were put into operation, in 2024 two more units, and by 2025 the delivery of 8 units of H225M is expected.

H225M rotorcraft of the Hungarian Defence Forces

Back in the summer of 2023, the Hungarian Ministry of Defense reported that Hungarian H225M pilots will pilot an 11-ton medium-lift helicopter with a length of 19.5 meters and a height of 4.97 meters. The rotor diameter of the helicopters is 16.2 meters, the maximum speed is 324 km/h, the cruising speed is 262 km/h. They can be piloted by one person, but by default have a crew of three and can carry a total of 28 people.