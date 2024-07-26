A hopeless situation. Hungary is raging because of Ukraine's decision
A hopeless situation. Hungary is raging because of Ukraine's decision

oil from the Russia
Source:  Telex

She complained to the Hungarian government that Ukraine was putting Hungary in a "hopeless situation" because it had blocked the transit of oil from the Russian company Lukoil. The Ukrainian authorities claim that the same amount of oil is flowing through the pipeline as before, thanks to other Russian companies, and Budapest is simply distorting the facts.

Points of attention

  • Hungary assures that it is facing a critical situation due to the stoppage of oil transit from the Russian company Lukoil.
  • Budapest threatened to block payments to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund.
  • The conflict between Hungary and Ukraine may escalate at the level of the European Union due to the blackmail policy.

In Hungary, they say that oil reserves will last only for a month

The head of the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergey Guyas, made such a statement.

Viktor Orban's henchman cynically lies that Ukraine is blackmailing Hungary and Slovakia by blocking oil supplies.

Guyash also added that his country could face fuel shortages if it cannot find a way out of the current situation.

As of today, Hungarian stocks will last only until September.

If the situation is not resolved, there may be a shortage of fuel, but there is no cause for panic, there are reserves, they can safely be guaranteed until September, and until then a solution must be found, — said the head of Viktor Orban's office.

Interestingly, Guyas promised that Budapest would not blackmail Ukraine to change its decision, but the statements and actions of the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry indicate the opposite.

Hungary threatened to organize new problems for Ukraine

As the Hungarian diplomat Peter Szijarto said recently, the authorities of his country will block 6.5 billion euros of payments from the European Peace Fund to compensate for the supply of arms to Ukraine.

Henchman Viktor Orbana threatened that the blackmail will continue until the problem with Lukoil's oil transit is resolved.

I also made it clear that until Ukraine resolves this issue, everyone should forget about the payment of 6.5 billion euros in compensation for the transfer of arms from the European Peace Fund, because what would it look like if we facilitated the payment of 6.5 billion euros, while Ukraine threatens the security of our energy supply, — said Peter Sijarto.

It is also worth noting that Hungary and Slovakia have also started blackmailing the EU, as they want to increase the pressure on Kyiv.

Hungary threatens Ukraine with a court case due to restrictions on the transit of Russian oil
Peter Szijarto
Hungary started blackmailing the EU against the background of the conflict with Ukraine
Hungary, EU

