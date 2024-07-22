The authorities of Hungary are threatening to go to court due to Ukraine's restrictions on the transit of oil from the Russian company Lukoil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Points of attention
- Hungary is considering taking Ukraine to court over the restrictions on the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The conflict between Hungary and Ukraine poses a threat to the energy supply security of Hungary and Slovakia, leading to potential arbitration proceedings.
- Ukraine's decision to halt oil transit from the Russian company Lukoil has sparked tensions and consequences, affecting multiple European Union member states.
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary emphasizes that Ukraine's actions jeopardize the security of energy supply and violate agreements with the EU.
- Slovakia has also been impacted by the halt in oil transit from Lukoil through Ukraine, causing concerns about the functioning of the refinery in Bratislava.
What is known about Hungary's threats due to Ukraine's restrictions on Russian oil transit
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, states that Hungary does not receive a sufficient amount of oil in the absence of transit from Russia through Ukraine.
According to him, Kyiv's decision to stop transit allegedly "is a clear violation of the Association Agreement with the EU."
He stated that because of this, Hungary supposedly has the right to initiate consultations, during which the EC should represent the interests of the EU member state.
But if it is not possible to reach an agreement with Ukraine, then there is a possibility of starting an arbitration court and holding a hearing within 40 days.
What is known about the consequences of Ukraine's restrictions on Lukoil oil transit
Following Hungary, Slovakia stopped receiving oil from the Russian company Lukoil due to Ukrainian sanctions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia has already complained that the cessation of oil supply may negatively affect the work of the refinery in Bratislava.
Hungary is unhappy after Ukraine stopped the transit of oil from the Russian company Lukoil. They want to bring the question to the meeting of the Council of the EU.
