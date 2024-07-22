The authorities of Hungary are threatening to go to court due to Ukraine's restrictions on the transit of oil from the Russian company Lukoil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

What is known about Hungary's threats due to Ukraine's restrictions on Russian oil transit

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, states that Hungary does not receive a sufficient amount of oil in the absence of transit from Russia through Ukraine.

It is obvious that Ukraine's decision fundamentally threatens the security of energy supply to Hungary and Slovakia. This is an unacceptable step on the part of Ukraine, a country that wants to be a member of the European Union, and with one of its decisions it puts oil supplies to two EU member states at fundamental risk, - emphasized the head of Hungarian diplomacy. Share

According to him, Kyiv's decision to stop transit allegedly "is a clear violation of the Association Agreement with the EU."

Oil pipeline "Druzhba"

He stated that because of this, Hungary supposedly has the right to initiate consultations, during which the EC should represent the interests of the EU member state.

But if it is not possible to reach an agreement with Ukraine, then there is a possibility of starting an arbitration court and holding a hearing within 40 days.

If a solution is not found, the European Union has the right to refuse to fulfill its obligations under the Association Agreement, - threatened Sijarto. Share

What is known about the consequences of Ukraine's restrictions on Lukoil oil transit

Following Hungary, Slovakia stopped receiving oil from the Russian company Lukoil due to Ukrainian sanctions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia has already complained that the cessation of oil supply may negatively affect the work of the refinery in Bratislava.

Hungary is unhappy after Ukraine stopped the transit of oil from the Russian company Lukoil. They want to bring the question to the meeting of the Council of the EU.