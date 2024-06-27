Hungary supports the "six-point consensus" proposed by China and Brazil to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The China-Brazil "peace plan" doesn't mention restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country supports the "six-point consensus" proposed by China and Brazil to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which does not mention restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Hungarian Peter Sijarto said this in a telephone conversation with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi.

The "Six-Point Consensus" jointly proposed by China and Brazil laid a good foundation for future peace talks. Hungary fully agrees with this important peace initiative, Peter Szijjarto said. Share

The Hungarian minister thanked China for contributing "to the struggle for peace."

Wang Yi, for his part, noted that the war still continues and even escalates, so the world needs "more objective, balanced and constructive voices, as well as more pragmatic and effective efforts to promote peace."

China is ready to continue working with all like-minded countries, create conditions for peace and make efforts to finally implement the peace talks, said a top Chinese diplomat. Share

At the same time, the parties formulated six points, the implementation of which, in their opinion, will make it possible to return peace to Ukraine without mentioning the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognised borders.

Ukraine reacted to China's "peace plan" to end the war

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that China always declares respect for all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity and is determined to fight for peace with all its might.

Despite this, Kyiv would like to see tangible steps and actions by Beijing on this path.

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland next week. We believe that all countries that sincerely seek the restoration of peace should work together on its successful implementation, and not make efforts to undermine the summit, — emphasised the Ukrainian diplomatic service.

As the Ukrainian MFA team notes, the direct participation of a high Chinese representative in the summit could be a good opportunity for Beijing to demonstrate genuine interest in ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.