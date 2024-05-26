EU plans to hold a "peace conference" with Russia's participation

EU foreign ministers will today discuss how to find a "face-saving" outcome to the Swiss Peace Summit.

What is known about the EU's plans to hold a "peace conference"

According to Bloomberg, an essential issue for European officials is transitioning from the Summit in June to a possible meeting with Russia in Saudi Arabia in the fall.

The publication also notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "urging" world leaders to attend a peace summit in Switzerland. Moscow is making significant efforts to prevent this. Bloomberg's interlocutors add that Brazil and India are considering sending low-ranking officials to the event. At the same time, a high-ranking official may come from China.

Details of the Ukrainian Peace Summit in Switzerland

Ukraine is organizing the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Ukraine held four meetings regarding President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula at the national security and political advisors level.

The last such meeting was held in Davos, Switzerland, on January 14. Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations took part in it.

Previous meetings were held during 2023 in Malta, Copenhagen and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a 10-point Peace Formula, which includes, in particular, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those guilty of aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.