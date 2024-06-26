Trump's team demands from EU 'spending more' to end Russia's war against Ukraine

The former US president's team said that Donald Trump's priority for his potential second term would be to end the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine as soon as possible.

How Trump sees the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war

The official position of the Republican on this matter was voiced by the communications director of his campaign headquarters, Stephen Cheng.

According to the latter, Donald Trump demands that the leaders of the European Union pay a larger share of the costs related to the war.

The former US president continues complaining that his country allegedly paid much more, "which is unfair to our taxpayers."

Trump will do whatever it takes to restore peace and restore American strength and deterrence on the world stage, Stephen Cheng said. Share

The Republican team continues to call Donald Trump "the only person" who can end Russia's war against Ukraine and also adds that it would not have started if he were president.

How Zelenskyy comments on the "peace plan" of Trump's advisers

As the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, emphasised, the plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine must meet the requirements of international law.

He also noted that the war against Ukraine cannot end without bringing the Kremlin leadership led by dictator Vladimir Putin to justice.

Ukraine has an absolutely clear understanding, and it is spelled out in the peace formula proposed by President Zelensky, it clearly states that peace can only be just, and peace can only be based on international law. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

He also repeated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team considers the recent dictator Putin's proposals absurd.