The former US president's team said that Donald Trump's priority for his potential second term would be to end the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- Trump demands more spending from EU leaders to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- Ukraine stands for justice and compliance with international law in plans for a peaceful settlement of the war.
- Republicans consider Trump the only person who can end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Trump's demands to end the war are causing controversy and reaction at the political level.
How Trump sees the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war
The official position of the Republican on this matter was voiced by the communications director of his campaign headquarters, Stephen Cheng.
According to the latter, Donald Trump demands that the leaders of the European Union pay a larger share of the costs related to the war.
The former US president continues complaining that his country allegedly paid much more, "which is unfair to our taxpayers."
The Republican team continues to call Donald Trump "the only person" who can end Russia's war against Ukraine and also adds that it would not have started if he were president.
How Zelenskyy comments on the "peace plan" of Trump's advisers
As the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, emphasised, the plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine must meet the requirements of international law.
He also noted that the war against Ukraine cannot end without bringing the Kremlin leadership led by dictator Vladimir Putin to justice.
He also repeated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team considers the recent dictator Putin's proposals absurd.
