Former American leader Donald Trump began to claim that current US President Joe Biden should never have promised Ukraine NATO membership.

Trump once again stood up for the aggressor country of the Russian Federation

I have been hearing for 20 years that if Ukraine joins NATO, it will be a real problem for Russia. I have heard this for a long time. "I think that's why this war started," the Republican said cynically. Share

He also traditionally complained that the head of the White House allegedly constantly says the wrong things, and one of the wrong things is, they say, that Ukraine will join NATO."

When I heard him speak, I thought: This guy is going to start a war. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

Trump again began to praise Putin without reason

The former US president keeps repeating that if he had stayed in the White House, a full-scale war with Russia would not have started.

For four years, no one even said that Russia would go to Ukraine. This would never happen. Russia was not going to attack Ukraine. As soon as I left (the White House), they started lining up at the borders... And I thought that Putin must be—he's a good negotiator—I thought he was doing this for the purpose of negotiations. Then out of the blue, they attacked... ,” Donald Trump said cynically. Share

According to the Republican, Biden said the opposite of what he was supposed to say.