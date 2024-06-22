Former American leader Donald Trump began to claim that current US President Joe Biden should never have promised Ukraine NATO membership.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump opposed the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, claiming that it could aggravate relations with Russia.
- Trump gratuitously praised Putin, claiming that under his rule, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine.
- The ex-president accuses Biden of wrong statements and calls his words "crazy".
Trump once again stood up for the aggressor country of the Russian Federation
He also traditionally complained that the head of the White House allegedly constantly says the wrong things, and one of the wrong things is, they say, that Ukraine will join NATO."
Trump again began to praise Putin without reason
The former US president keeps repeating that if he had stayed in the White House, a full-scale war with Russia would not have started.
According to the Republican, Biden said the opposite of what he was supposed to say.
He even called the statements of his opponent "crazy".
