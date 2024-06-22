Ukraine's entry into NATO. Trump was angered by Biden's statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's entry into NATO. Trump was angered by Biden's statement

Donald Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former American leader Donald Trump began to claim that current US President Joe Biden should never have promised Ukraine NATO membership.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump opposed the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, claiming that it could aggravate relations with Russia.
  • Trump gratuitously praised Putin, claiming that under his rule, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine.
  • The ex-president accuses Biden of wrong statements and calls his words "crazy".

Trump once again stood up for the aggressor country of the Russian Federation

I have been hearing for 20 years that if Ukraine joins NATO, it will be a real problem for Russia. I have heard this for a long time. "I think that's why this war started," the Republican said cynically.

He also traditionally complained that the head of the White House allegedly constantly says the wrong things, and one of the wrong things is, they say, that Ukraine will join NATO."

When I heard him speak, I thought: This guy is going to start a war.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Ex-president of the USA

Trump again began to praise Putin without reason

The former US president keeps repeating that if he had stayed in the White House, a full-scale war with Russia would not have started.

For four years, no one even said that Russia would go to Ukraine. This would never happen. Russia was not going to attack Ukraine. As soon as I left (the White House), they started lining up at the borders... And I thought that Putin must be—he's a good negotiator—I thought he was doing this for the purpose of negotiations. Then out of the blue, they attacked... ,” Donald Trump said cynically.

According to the Republican, Biden said the opposite of what he was supposed to say.

He even called the statements of his opponent "crazy".

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump criticises the aid scale for Ukraine, threatening to stop it
Trump criticises the aid scale for Ukraine, threatening to stop it
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
White House doesn't rule out Trump to cancel signed security agreement with Ukraine
Jake Sullivan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?