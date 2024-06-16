According to Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, if Donald Trump wins the election, he may terminate the agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees.
The White House cannot protect the security agreement with Ukraine from Trump
He noted that history knows many examples when agreements concluded by one government were canceled by the next government.
At the same time, Sullivan noted that, "according to the available evidence in their totality," the United States usually honors its commitments when concluding long-term agreements "regardless of the change of administrations."
What is known about Trump's threats to cancel aid to Ukraine
Currently, US presidential candidate Donald Trump is threatening American voters with the start of the Third World War.
During his speech at the Turning Point USA pre-election event in Detroit, he said that it was necessary to "save our country."
In addition, he criticized the amount of aid that the USA provides to Ukraine.
He stated that he is dissatisfied with the support of Ukraine from the US, because it is alleged that Ukraine's requests "never stop".
