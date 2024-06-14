On June 14, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, came to meet with employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The bloody Russian dictator once again "attacked" Western countries with accusations of destroying security in the world.
Points of attention
- Putin criticizes Western countries for undermining the security of the world order and proposes a new security system in Eurasia.
- The Russian dictator believes that Europe's danger lies in its dependence on the United States and calls for improving relations with Russia for regional stability.
- Putin accuses the West of ignoring proposals for an international security system and boasts about the collapse of the NATO security structure.
- Putin advocates for multipolarity in the world and emphasizes the importance of cooperation among all countries for achieving strategic stability.
- The illegitimate president of Russia underscores the need for Europe to reassess its policies and develop mutually beneficial relations with the Russian Federation for future security and stability.
Putin boastfully announced the collapse of the NATO security system
The Russian dictator spoke about the formation of multipolarity in the world against the background of the start of the work of the Global Peace Summit regarding Ukraine, which Russia dreams of disrupting.
Putin hypocritically believes that more and more countries are striving for self-sufficiency. And the Russian Federation is interested in dialogue on the creation of an indivisible security system taking place, in particular, within the walls of the UN."
The illegitimate head of Russia also boasted about the expansion of BRICS, which, according to him, "will become one of the foundations of the multipolar world."
At the end of the last century, the world had a unique chance to build a reliable security system, the Russian Federation was ready for it, but the West believed differently, Putin traditionally said accusing the free world.
According to the illegitimate ruler of the Russian Federation, Russia has many times proposed solutions to create an optimal international security system for all, but the West ignored her ideas.
Putin also called the Western scheme for ensuring security not working, but one that gives the opposite result.
Putin brazenly wants to create his security system in Eurasia
The Euro-Atlantic security system has collapsed and needs to be rebuilt. The future security architecture should be open to all willing Eurasian countries, including NATO members, the Russian dictator said.
If Europe wants to remain one of the centers of the world, it needs to have good relations with the Russian Federation, Moscow is ready for this, the bloody dictator emphasized.
