On June 14, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, came to meet with employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The bloody Russian dictator once again "attacked" Western countries with accusations of destroying security in the world.

Putin boastfully announced the collapse of the NATO security system

The Russian dictator spoke about the formation of multipolarity in the world against the background of the start of the work of the Global Peace Summit regarding Ukraine, which Russia dreams of disrupting.

Putin hypocritically believes that more and more countries are striving for self-sufficiency. And the Russian Federation is interested in dialogue on the creation of an indivisible security system taking place, in particular, within the walls of the UN."

The illegitimate head of Russia also boasted about the expansion of BRICS, which, according to him, "will become one of the foundations of the multipolar world."

At the end of the last century, the world had a unique chance to build a reliable security system, the Russian Federation was ready for it, but the West believed differently, Putin traditionally said accusing the free world.

The Russian Federation constantly pointed out the fallacy of the West's course, did not just criticize, but offered a solution, the dictator emphasized.

According to the illegitimate ruler of the Russian Federation, Russia has many times proposed solutions to create an optimal international security system for all, but the West ignored her ideas.

Putin also called the Western scheme for ensuring security not working, but one that gives the opposite result.

The selfishness and arrogance of the West has led to an extremely dangerous situation, we have come close to the point of no return. Strategic stability in the world was undermined precisely by Washington, said the head of the agrarian country.

Putin brazenly wants to create his security system in Eurasia

The Euro-Atlantic security system has collapsed and needs to be rebuilt. The future security architecture should be open to all willing Eurasian countries, including NATO members, the Russian dictator said.

Putin called speculations that the Russian Federation is going to attack Europe, "this is an absolute delusion." The danger for Europe is not Russia, but critical, almost total dependence on the USA, the head of Russia confidently says.

If Europe wants to remain one of the centers of the world, it needs to have good relations with the Russian Federation, Moscow is ready for this, the bloody dictator emphasized.