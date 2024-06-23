According to Kurt Volker, the former special representative of the US in the negotiations on Ukraine, Kyiv and the EU should not be afraid of the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Trump is perfectly aware of what is really happening in Ukraine

According to Kurt Walker, if the US presidential elections were held today, Donald Trump would win.

However, the event is still five months away, so everything can change.

The American diplomat emphasizes that it is still difficult to predict what the future US policy will be regarding Ukraine and its accession to NATO.

Kurt Volker also draws attention to the fact that Trump is progressing in a certain way in his understanding of Ukraine.

The most indicative of Trump's policy toward Ukraine are his actions before Congress approved the law to help Ukraine. Trump then provided powerful political leverage to House Speaker Mike Johnson to do so. He invited Johnson to Mar-a-Lago; they gave a press conference; Trump tweeted about it; and then again supported it publicly. Kurt Walker Former special representative of the USA in negotiations regarding Ukraine

According to the American diplomat, Trump knows that he cannot allow Ukraine to lose, because then he will have catastrophic problems.

Trump is dissatisfied with the scale of aid to Ukraine

According to former US President Donald Trump, he criticizes the positive decisions of Joe Biden's team regarding Ukraine, because Kyiv's demands "never stop".

I think Zelensky is probably the best salesman among all politicians who ever lived. Every time he comes to our country, he leaves with 60 billion dollars... He just left with 60 billion, came home and announces that he needs another 60 billion. It will never end. I will solve this before I take the White House. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

Interestingly, despite public criticism, the ex-head of the White House frankly admitted that he sympathizes with the Ukrainian leader because of how he behaved during the scandal in 2019.