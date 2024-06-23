Trump is changing his attitude towards Ukraine — Kurt Volker

According to Kurt Volker, the former special representative of the US in the negotiations on Ukraine, Kyiv and the EU should not be afraid of the return of Donald Trump to the White House.
Points of attention
- Kurt Volker believes that relations with Ukraine may change when Trump returns to the post of US president.
- Currently, it is difficult to predict the future policy of the States in relation to Ukraine and its accession to NATO.
- Despite negative statements, Trump sympathizes with Zelensky.
- Trump is dissatisfied with the amount of aid to Ukraine, but at the same time he supported actions to receive aid from Kyiv.
Trump is perfectly aware of what is really happening in Ukraine
According to Kurt Walker, if the US presidential elections were held today, Donald Trump would win.
However, the event is still five months away, so everything can change.
The American diplomat emphasizes that it is still difficult to predict what the future US policy will be regarding Ukraine and its accession to NATO.
Kurt Volker also draws attention to the fact that Trump is progressing in a certain way in his understanding of Ukraine.
According to the American diplomat, Trump knows that he cannot allow Ukraine to lose, because then he will have catastrophic problems.
Trump is dissatisfied with the scale of aid to Ukraine
According to former US President Donald Trump, he criticizes the positive decisions of Joe Biden's team regarding Ukraine, because Kyiv's demands "never stop".
Interestingly, despite public criticism, the ex-head of the White House frankly admitted that he sympathizes with the Ukrainian leader because of how he behaved during the scandal in 2019.
As is known, then Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not confirm the threats from Trump.
