Trump found guilty on all charges in criminal case

On the night of 31 May, it was officially announced that a Manhattan jury had found former US President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts of money laundering.

Jury found Trump guilty

Journalists draw attention to the fact that it is a case of falsification of business documents, which the odious Republican faced in a criminal trial for hiding money.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump became the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

The prosecutor's office accused the former head of the White House in the case of paying money to a porn actress for non-disclosure of information with the aim of influencing the 2016 election, the report says. Share

It is worth noting that immediately after the verdict was announced, Donald Trump harshly criticised the trial, calling it a "disgrace" and "rigged".

It is also reported that Judge Juan Mercan has scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11, 2024.

The date is close to the date of the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to begin on July 15 and elect the party's presidential candidates.

Criminal trial against Trump — what is important to know

As mentioned earlier, this is the first criminal trial against the ex-president of the United States in the case of the payment of money to a porn actress for non-disclosure of information in order to influence the 2016 election.

This is the first criminal trial of an American leader in the history of the United States.

It is worth noting that Donald Trump has done everything possible many times to delay the start of the trial in this case.