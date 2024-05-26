Trump gets to be ridiculed during his speech in Washington - video

Former US President and one of the key candidates in the upcoming presidential elections, Donald Trump, was criticized and ridiculed during his speech in Washington.

What is known about the barrage of criticism against Trump during his speech in Washington

Trump is said to have been heavily booed and jeered at the Libertarian National Convention on the evening of Saturday, May 25.

In particular, the Republican presidential candidate has been accused of rushing the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 and not doing enough to stop public health restrictions on the unvaccinated during the pandemic.

When Trump began to take the stage, the audience began to jeer and shout accusations and criticism at him loudly.

A smaller part of the crowd, Trump supporters, cheered him.

Before his appearance, one of the members of the Libertarian Party shouted: "Donald Trump should get a bullet!".

At the same time, the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on such an incident.

What made Trump angry with representatives of the Libertarian Party

Trump also condemned the administration of President Joe Biden and his colleagues for "the rise of left-wing fascism."

The politician asked libertarians to work with him to defeat Biden. After which, people began to boo, even though the vast majority of the crowd was strongly against Biden and his administration.

At the same time, the Libertarian Party organizers said Biden was also invited to speak at the convention, but he refused.

He said he was "a libertarian without trying to be," so the party should support him, prompting the crowd to applaud once again and jeer Trump.