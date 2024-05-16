Biden and Trump to hold two rounds of debates
Biden and Trump to hold two rounds of debates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden, USA, US President
US President Joe Biden has accepted a challenge to a debate from his opponent in this year's presidential election, Donald Trump.

What was Biden's response to Trump's challenge to the debate

Trump lost to me twice in 2020 debates. Since then, he has not appeared at such events. Well make my day my friend. "I heard you are free every Wednesday", the American president said in a video message.

Later, he noted that he had received an invitation from the CNN television company to hold a debate on June 27, and also from ABC on September 10. The president clarified that he accepted them.

I'm talking to you, Donald. Like you said, anywhere, anytime, any way, Biden added.

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed doubts about Biden's ability to carry out his duties, agreed to the proposed terms.

I'm ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe on the two dates he has proposed — June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for more excitement, a very large venue. Just tell me when and I'll be there, the former US president wrote on Truth Social.

What is known about Trump's challenge

In March, Trump challenged US President Biden to a debate after he refused to participate in it against rivals from his own party during the primaries. He declared that he was ready to hold them "anytime, anywhere and in any way."

Biden said in response that "it will depend on the behavior" of Trump.

In April, Biden announced that he would be "willing to participate in a debate" with Trump. In addition, the current president compared the opponent to a 6-year-old child.

As you know, the presidential elections in the USA are scheduled for November 5 this year. Americans will elect the 47th president. The main competitors, as in 2020, are Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

